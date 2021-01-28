Menu
A man has been charged wth Dinh Lam Nguyen’s murder. Picture: Supplied by WA Police Force.
Crime

Murder charge over man in wheelie bin

by Angie Raphael
28th Jan 2021 12:58 PM

A man has been charged with murder after a body was found stuffed inside a wheelie bin in a WA dam.

Dinh Lam Nguyen's body was discovered partially submerged in the bin at Glen Brook Dam within John Forrest National Park in Hovea just after midday on Monday, after a group of people noticed a foul smell.

Police said a 28-year-old man, from Mahogany Creek, had been charged with murder and was due to face Perth Magistrates Court later on Thursday.

Following a press conference on Wednesday, detectives received information that assisted them to find Mr Nguyen's car.

"It was found burnt out in bushland in Chidlow," police said in a statement on Thursday.

Police found Mr Nguyen’s car after information was received from the public. Picture: Supplied by WA Police Force.
Mr Nguyen, 51, was last seen alive on January 20 at his home in Balga.

An associate reported him missing two days later, but police said the information provided at the time did not suggest he was in "any imminent danger".

"Inquiries conducted by police in relation to the missing person report over the following days did not identify any possible locations where Mr Nguyen may have travelled," police said on Wednesday.

It was earlier revealed that Mr Nguyen was known to police.

Images from the crime scene showed a pink bag protruding from the bin and several officers in waist-deep water removing it from the dam.

Police this week described the case as "highly unusual".

