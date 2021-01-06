Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police at Ronald St, Wynnum, where a man's body has been found inside a home. Pictur: Venny Xanthopoulos
Police at Ronald St, Wynnum, where a man's body has been found inside a home. Pictur: Venny Xanthopoulos
Crime

Murder probe after body found at bayside home

by Kate Kyriacou
6th Jan 2021 4:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found in Wynnum today.

Investigators were called to a home on Ronald St shortly after noon after the body of a man in his 40s was discovered.

Police are investigating whether the man was killed overnight.

Police block Ronald St in Wynnum after a man's body was found. Picture: Mere Leota
Police block Ronald St in Wynnum after a man's body was found. Picture: Mere Leota


A crime scene has been put in place and forensic officers are on scene.

Police are asking that anyone who saw or heard anything unusual overnight to contact them.

They would also like to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage or CCTV.

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Murder probe after body found at bayside home

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        7 youths arrested over alleged CQ car theft, break-in spree

        Premium Content 7 youths arrested over alleged CQ car theft, break-in spree

        Crime At least seven vehicles were stolen and a number of homes and businesses broken into, police allege.

        Cruellest postcodes for animal abuse revealed

        Premium Content Cruellest postcodes for animal abuse revealed

        Pets & Animals RSPCA reveals which postcodes were responsible for 650 cruelty complaints across...

        Good news comes in threes for Moranbah Bulldogs

        Premium Content Good news comes in threes for Moranbah Bulldogs

        AFL The club will not let vandalism of its Eastern Sporting Reserve facilities dampen...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Our federation is failing’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Our federation is failing’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.