Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police at the scene where a man died at Booral
Police at the scene where a man died at Booral
News

MURDER PROBE: Police investigate drug links

Jessica Cook
24th Sep 2020 7:00 PM | Updated: 25th Sep 2020 5:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE say screams heard by neighbours during the alleged killing of a man on Thursday night were those of his girlfriend.

Detective Inspector for the Wide Bay Burnett District Gary Pettiford said police would allege Lee Andrew Price was murdered at his home in Booral in front of his partner.

Det Inspector Pettiford also said it was Mr Price's girlfriend who made the call to triple-0 and was able to identify the man now accused of the killing as he was known to the couple.

54-year-old Craig Anthony Leahey and his younger brother allegedly left the crime scene before police arrived.

The two were later located at a home in Torquay.

Insp Pettiford said Mr Price was unconscious when emergency services arrived at the property and he was unable to be revived.

Police are currently investigating the crime scene at Booral and a secondary scene in Torquay, which includes the car allegedly used to travel to and from Booral.

Insp Pettiford further alleged there were a number of weapons used.

He could not confirm the nature of the relationship between the brothers and the victim but said they were investigating drug ties.

Although both brothers allegedly attended the address, only Mr Leahey has been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

His brother faced court for producing dangerous drugs and was released on bail.

Police will allege the pair was involved in producing and supplying cannabis.

Insp Pettiford said police had attended the Booral address before on other matters and the men were known to authorities.

"It's not that big of a town so police tend to know who the (alleged) troublemakers are," he said.

"That is part of our job protect the ordinary good citizens of Hervey Bay and surrounds and to arrest those who don't comply with the law.

"It's through that business that both of these men were known to police."

More Stories

booral drugs fccrime fraser coast hervey bay murder
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Call for action on killer disease striking at our heart

        Premium Content Call for action on killer disease striking at our heart

        Health The Mackay-Isaac-Whitsundays is among the 10 worst hot spots. Here’s what we can do about it.

        Overwhelmed with guilt: Woman confesses 3 years after crime

        Premium Content Overwhelmed with guilt: Woman confesses 3 years after crime

        Crime She confessed to police three years after the incident occurred, with guilt ‘eating...

        Special additions to TCC’s glam formal with a difference

        Premium Content Special additions to TCC’s glam formal with a difference

        News ‘We tried to do a Rockhampton-style red carpet event.’

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail