Mushroom meat-alternative flies off the shelves
VEGANS and meat eaters alike have been rushing to their local Woolworths supermarkets to get hold of a Sunshine Coast-based product that's getting national attention.
Warana-based Fable Food Co, an all-natural plant-based meat alternative made from shiitake mushrooms, is now available in 600 Woolworths supermarkets across the country.
Co-founder and CEO Michael Fox said since the product was launched last year it had only grown in popularity, with venues like Cafe Vie and Glass House Brewery as well as home delivery service Marley Spoon featuring the mushroom protein.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Cinco De Mayo 🌮💃🏻In the mood for a Mexican fable? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The story behind our Mexican meat began under the shade of an oversized sombrero. After a big day out on the Mezcal, a vagabond traveller had the idea to put all the flavours of Mexico into a simple mushroom. In his siesta dream state, this delicious recipe was revealed to him by a Tigersaurus with a wicked sense of humour.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This part tiger, part Pegasus – who it seems, also had a penchant for agave beverages – echoed the cliché catchphrase, “Ay, caramba!” while drawing some pretty crude recipe drawings. This part declaration of amazement, part curse word, perfectly describes how everyone feels after one bite of our Mexican flavoured mushroom meat.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “You’re ******* kidding!” or “How the **** is this even possible,” are other modern-day sayings that would suffice. Especially, when they find out about the mad skills of the mycelium – with its incredible nutrition, the power to cure disease, restore gut flora, balance ecosystems, and not to mention, the ability to taste like beef.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ So, how did the vagabond traveller get his visionary recipe to us? Let’s just say, it involved a tipsy Tigresaurus with loose lips. And, the moral of the story? Well, always look a gift Tigresaurus in his mezcal flavoured mouth.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Get the Fable taco recipe from fablefood.co (link in bio) Hot tip: tastes better with a margarita 🍸⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #FableGoodStory
Backed by celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal, Fable was founded by former fine dining chef and mycologist Jim Fuller, organic mushroom farmer Chris McLoghlin and Mr Fox.
After becoming a vegetarian four-and-a-half years ago, Mr Fox couldn't find the right product to satisfy his craving for the "taste and texture of meat".
"I wanted to develop something that was satisfy those cravings," he said.
"I started exploring the mushroom space and through that met my two co-founders.
"We joined forces last year with the goal of developing a mushroom-based meat alternative."
Mr Fox said the product had been met with nothing but praise, especially since Fable started posting handy recipes on social media.
"It's a really exciting feeling seeing all the work come to fruition," he said.
Fable Food Co is now available at the Currimundi, Kawana Waters, Mountain Creek, Caloundra, Pelican Waters, North Lakes, Maleny, Nambour, Maroochydore Big Top, Sunshine Plaza, Buderim, Coolum, Noosa, Noosaville and Tewantin Woolworths supermarkets. It comes in a 250g pack for $8.50.
For more information visit fablefoodco.com.au.