Music teacher now accused of molesting seven children

A music teacher is accused of interfering with seven children in the Mackay region.

A music teacher is accused of interfering with seven children in the Mackay region.

A music teacher accused of molesting four boys in the Mackay region is facing five fresh child abuse charges against three new children aged under 12 years.

The man, aged in his 20s, is now facing 13 counts of indecent treatment as a carer against seven children - of those, six were aged under 12 years old.

It is understood one boy is eight years old.

The new charges came to light during a committal mention in Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday, for which the man appeared by phone.

The teacher, who is living in the Whitsunday region and cannot be named for legal reasons, was initially facing eight counts of indecent treatment between November 30 and December 3 last year.

At the time police investigations were still under way.

More stories:

Man slammed as 'too ready with his hand' after choking ex

Special witness application in rape case against Mackay mum

The court heard the new charges stretched the alleged offending period from January 27 to December 5 last year, with the bulk occurring from October.

Prosecution sought to extend the deadline for the brief of evidence for these to February 26, which Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan allowed.

The court heard the new charges had been added mid January and were listed for first mention later this month, but had been brought on early.

The man's appearance had been excused for this mention but Ms Hartigan requested his lawyer David Chambers get his client on the phone so the fresh charges could be read aloud to him.

A music teacher has charged with 13 counts of indecent treatment of children against seven kids.

At this stage no pleas have been entered to any of the charges, which will have to proceed to the district court.

The man, who had been granted bail on strict conditions back in December, was allowed bail on the new charges.

Ms Hartigan advised him to try and appear in court for the next mention so he could be placed on one bail undertaking for all matters.

The case was adjourned to later this year.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription