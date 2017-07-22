Musical to unearth local talents

A GROUNDBREAKING musical that tells the fictional story of an outback mining town is set to spark a celebration of local talent, community resilience, the healing power of music and creating connections in regional Australia.

The Queensland Music Festival performance, The Power Within, will be held in Moranbah next weekend and has brought together more than 250 adults and children from 10 local schools, 28artists and a 200-strong choir made up from the six towns of Moranbah, Middlemount, Dysart, Clermont, Glenden and Nebo.

The show also includes instrumentalists, featured vocalists, dance groups and horse riders.

Moranbah musical- comedy performer Corey Fraser said he was excited about the opportunity to take part in a production of this scale.

Mr Fraser, whose eight-year-old daughter Eilish is also performing with the Moranbah State School's choir, said he had enjoyed the guidance of the professional team.

"I think people will be surprised by the talent and diversity that we have. It's the biggest thing to come to our area and it will open people's eyes and show them a different side to the area,” he said.

Mr Fraser, who opens and closes the show with a couple of musical numbers in an emcee-type role, said the preparations and rehearsals for the upbeat, high-energy, fast-paced performance had already been good for community morale.

"The coming together of like-minded people is a chance for people to get out and do something and be involved,” he said.

"It's a chance to say, 'Here we are and this is what we can do, and we hope people enjoy it.' Music is a great connector - everyone can connect to music.”

The Power Within tells the story of discovering an abundant supply of music underground and a town being built to mine the natural resource.