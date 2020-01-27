Menu
Record producer and musician Mark Ronson has been linked to an actress from one of the early Harry Potter films.
Entertainment

Musician linked to Harry Potter star

by Simon Boyle
27th Jan 2020 7:42 PM

Mark Ronson knows how to make magic happen in the studio, so his new girlfriend is a perfect match.

The Sun reports the British ­producer is spellbound with actress Genevieve Gaunt, who previously played Hogwarts ­student witch Pansy Parkinson in 2004's Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban.

Genevieve Gaunt was in Harry Potter. Picture: Instagram.
According to the publication, the couple have secretly been dating for the past five months and he recently whisked her away on a romantic trip to Milan.

They were pictured together at a Louis Vuitton party in October, although no one realised at the time that they were already an item.

Mark Ronson split from his wife last year. Picture: Getty Images.
A source close to the star said: "Mark is really into ­Genevieve but he's aware of the spotlight so they have kept the relationship low-key so far.

"But now they are really close and he has told his wider circle of friends how much she means to him.

"Mark's schedule has been a bit easier in the last few months so they've had time to enjoy each other's company and take a trip together. They both seem really happy."

Hot grandma.

Since appearing in Harry Potter - her first major screen role - London-born Genevieve has starred in US TV shows The Royals and Knightfall.

Mark's new romance comes almost two years after his split from actress wife Josephine De La Baume, which inspired last year's heartbreak album Late Night Feelings.

Last May I told how Mark had also separated from US telly executive Rebecca Schwartz - his first relationship following his divorce - after seven months.

Genevieve Gaunt portrayed Pansy Parkinson in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Picture: Warner Bros.
Seven-time winner Mark was snubbed in the nominations for tonight's Grammys, but is expected at the Brits next month where Miley Cyrus collaboration 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' is up for Song Of The Year.

He shouldn't have to write any more of those sad songs now.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Mark and Genevieve had reportedly been dating for months. Picture: AP Images.
