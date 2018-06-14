Musician returns to CQ

GOOD VIBE: Independent musician Sarah Leete is coming to Emerald as part of a multi-state tour next month.

INDEPENDENT musician from north west New South Wales Sarah Leete is making her way back to Emerald as part of her second 'Central Australia Tour'.

After releasing her debut single Safe and self-titled EP late last year, Sarah is back with a whole swag of stories and experience.

"I love touring this country and my favourite place to do that is regional Australia,” she said.

"The people are outstanding, easy going and really appreciate you being there.

"The venues are awesome to play at, they are so hospitable, and I just like to be out on the road and see different things.

"My first tour was put together to test out my capabilities of playing every night and also as somewhat of a holiday for my husband.

"This time I am bringing a few more stories and new music which is exciting because a lot of the people have wanted a full band experience from me and that is what I am going to give them.

"I really want to showcase how I have grown as a performer and also to bring my new EP out to that part of the country.”

The 27-year-old from Baan Baa, New South Wales, said she felt that regional Australia often got overlooked for good quality entertainment.

"While it is improving as some acts from the east coast head west, I feel I can bring a lot to these communities to enjoy a night out that we in the coastal parts of Australia often take for granted,” she said.

"Some of my best gigs have been out in regional Australia.

"I remember last time I came to Emerald it was raining a lot and I had to load into the Maraboon Tavern through the Bottle Shop.

"Lots of people came out to support me and everyone was really friendly, it is a really big contrast to playing bigger gigs and being on the coast because they get music all the time and it is not something that is necessarily special.

"Playing in the smaller towns is something I definitely enjoy doing.”

Sarah, who describes her music as honest song writing with a country vibe, said people should expect to have a lot of fun at her gigs.

"I try to take a holistic approach to my shows,” she said. "I am pretty happy and confident on stage so I have a lot more fun and interaction with the audience.

"I have some terrible dad jokes so if you like those you should definitely come along.”

The 'Central Australia Tour' will kick off this weekend in western New South Wales and take Sarah across the country, performing 15 shows over five weeks.

She will perform a free gig at 9pm on July 13 at Emerald's Maraboon Tavern.