Must love netball

NETBALL MAD: Kristy Serotzki is an umpiring convenor, volunteer coach, umpire and mentor for Emerald Netball Association.

NETBALL MAD: Kristy Serotzki is an umpiring convenor, volunteer coach, umpire and mentor for Emerald Netball Association. Taylor Battersby

KRISTY Serotzki lives, breathes and "absolutely loves” netball.

The 36-year-old has been the umpiring convenor for Emerald Netball Association for the past four years, has played the game since she was five, and is currently a volunteer coach, umpire and mentor.

Mrs Serotzki, who competes in a senior ladies division 2 team, said she loves "all aspects” of the sport.

"I love playing with our team.

"We've been playing together for at least eight years.

"With some of the girls, we've been playing on and off since we were in junior teams and then we've reunited after we've had babies.

"So it's been really fun and we're all good friends.”

Mrs Serotzki said her sister Joanna Archer also plays in the team - known as the Boms - along with another couple of sisters and their cousin.

She said another sister, Kelly Webley, also plays netball but in a different team.

Two years ago Mrs Serotzki obtained her national B badge for umpiring, having received her C badge in 2013, and she's the leading mentor for the junior and senior umpires in the Emerald club.

"With the help of other mentors - Jo Archer, Sarah Challacombe and Tanya Rouse - I have mentored over 30 junior umpires and 40 senior umpires.

"We also have had seven of these umpires obtaining their national C badge under my guidance and we're possibly looking at five ladies to go for their badge this year.”

She said the umpire mentoring was significant as umpires played a big role in helping build the skill and confidence levels among junior teams.

"They're actually helping them learn the game and they can help juniors improve their skills and enjoy the game more.”

As a coach, Mrs Serotzki has her second level accreditation - development accreditation - and this year she's coaching the under-12 Emerald representative team as well as the Net Set Go under-10 children's teams.

She said 200 juniors were registered, with Net Set Go registrations yet to be finalised.

"It's excellent to see that everyone can see it's a great club to be part of.

"It's due to the volunteers that we've got.

"They're putting their hands up and improving their skills and willing to help the kids out.

"And the results are showing up in the kids' abilities and skills.

"Just to see the smiles on the children's faces - it's so worth it.”

The high level of coaching and education young netballers were receiving at the club was being displayed in the skill levels of Emerald players, she said.

"We are really competitive with the bigger associations.”

Mrs Serotzki said that when she's not playing, umpiring or coaching netball, she finds the time for a bit of touch football - which she also umpires.