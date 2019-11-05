‘My arm was melting’ from Fitbit

Ethan Landers shared the graphic images of his injuries. Picture: Facebook

WARNING: Graphic Content

A MAN has shared the terrifying moment his Fitbit exploded while he slept.

In a post shared on Facebook, Ethan Landers claimed the smartwatch began "burning up" and "smoking" in the middle of the night.

The ordeal apparently left him with third-degree burns and no feeling in part of his wrist.

Ethan, based in Iowa, USA, shared pictures of his horrific injury, alleging he was woken up "in a panic" with his "wrist burning".

"I quickly realised my Fitbit was burning up, so I tried frantically to get it off," Ethan wrote in a post shared to Facebook last month.

"With a few failed attempts, I jumped out of bed and turned the light on where my wife was able to unlatch the band on my Fitbit."

Ethan’s skin began blistering almost instantly. Picture: Facebook

Ethan described feeling "intense pain" as the wound began to blister almost instantly.

"It felt like it melted through my arm. There was smoke coming out of the Fitbit battery and our bedroom smelled like an electrical fire.

"We called a nurse to see if we should be seen and she told us we needed to go to the ER since the wound was white and already blistering."

Ethan said his Fitbit burned him in his sleep. Picture: Facebook

Once at the hospital, doctors cleaned the wound and took X-rays to make sure Ethan had no debris lodged in his arm.

He was then sent to the wound clinic.

"When I was seen at the wound clinic, they informed me it was a third-degree burn," Ethan wrote.

"At my follow-up appointment they will determine if I need a skin graft."

Ethan's post has been shared more than 4000 times on Facebook.

The fiery Fitbit remained on his wrist until his wife could help him remove it Picture: Facebook

In a statement, Fitbit confirmed it was investigating Ethan's claims.

"The health and safety of our customers is our top priority, and we take Mr Landers' report very seriously," a spokesperson told The Sun.

"We have spoken with Mr Landers and are actively investigating this issue.

"Fitbit products are designed and produced in accordance with strict standards and undergo extensive internal and external testing to ensure the safety of our users."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission