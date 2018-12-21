Michelle stuns in $5,485 boots

A candid moment between Michelle Obama and SJP in New York. Picture: Getty Images

She was known for her sophisticated sense of style while serving as First Lady.

But Michelle Obama's clothing choices have certainly become more daring since she left the White House.

She turned heads in a pair of glittering Balenciaga thigh-high boots - worth $A5,485 - in New York today, as part of her Becoming book tour.

The former First Lady, 54, appeared in conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker, 53, at the Barclays Centre, sporting the statement footwear teamed with a yellow wrap dress, also by Balenciaga.

The outfit was praised by American Vogue, which called it the "look of the day" and described it as an outfit "bold … (and) worthy of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw".

Speaking to SJP in Brooklyn, Obama opened up about how she chose her influential wardrobe while First Lady.

During Obama's eight years living in the White House - alongside her husband, former US President Barack Obama - she became a powerful force in fashion.

She could wear a dress and it would sell out hours after.

"I did know that my clothes were making a statement, I knew that was the case," Obama told Parker, in front of a sellout crowd.

"So we decided why don't we use this platform to uplift some young new designers who normally wouldn't get this kind of attention, because you can change their lives, which is one of the reasons why we chose Jason Wu for my inaugural gown."

She said Wu didn't expect it, unlike some big designers who felt as if they should have been chosen.

"You learn that there are people in this scene who feel entitled to these things because they've done it for a while, and I hated that feeling.

"There are whole lot of people out here who are trying to make it, there are young women and immigrants and black folk."

Obama also said the energy of a designer influenced whether she wore a particular garment.

"I didn't want to wear the clothes of someone who didn't have a good spirit, and you could hear these things, you could hear how they treated my staff or how they treated their works, so everyone I wore as far as I knew had a good spirit as well," Obama said.

SJP and Obama spoke for more than an hour before a sold-out audience.

It was the last date on the first leg of her B ecoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama tour.

Becoming has sold more than three million copies since it was released last month.

During the wide-ranging conversation, Obama briefly mentioned the Trump family by name and alluded to the investigations involving President Donald Trump's administration.

She said her husband Barack Obama and his staff felt no mistakes could be made.

"Often time, when you're the first or the only, the bar shifts a lot, right?

"The bar gets set, you meet it, exceed it, they move the bar, and were watching that right now - the bar's just swinging, and swinging," she said, to the laughter of the audience.

"It's a totally new bar - never seen this bar before, ever," she added

"But when were in office, our bar was very different - not getting indicted, and telling the truth."

Later in the talk she said: "This is going to reported on - 'Michelle Obama throwing shade,"' she said to more laughter.

"These are just facts!"