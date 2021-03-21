Menu
CQ PREP: St Anthony's Catholic School - Prep Blue
Local Faces

MY FIRST YEAR: Super cute preppies from all over CQ

JANN HOULEY
21st Mar 2021 10:29 AM
Thousands of bright, young students across the Central Queensland region began their schooling journeys in 2021.

Their first uniform, their first school bag, their first pair of shiny little shoes.

As a Morning Bulletin subscriber, you have exclusive first access to the 102 photos of this year’s prep students from across the wider Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions.

Your can also cherish this milestone forever with your own copy of My First Year 2021 - a special keepsake published in-paper on Wednesday, March 24.

For the first time ever, The Morning Bulletin has teamed up with The Courier-Mail to produce a special edition.

It is a once in a lifetime opportunity for these students to feature in the state’s leading publication, so don’t miss out on picking up a copy from your local newsagent or stockist.

