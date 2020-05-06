MYER will reopen five of its Queensland department stores on Friday, in yet another sign that the coronavirus-hit retail sector is coming back to life.

The chain's stores at Chermside, Carindale, North Lakes, Townsville and Toowoomba will be the first open in Australia following the retail giant's decision to shut its stores nationwide and stand down more than 10,000 workers in March.

It comes as shoppers flocked to major centres across Queensland over the weekend as non-essential shopping restrictions were eased.

Department store Myer closed its stores and stood down 10,000 staff in March. Picture: Toby Zerna

Kathmandu and Rip Curl are among stores to have reopened dozens of stores.

In a statement today, a Myer spokesman confirmed that five Queensland stores would reopen as a trial, while outlets in other states would remain shut.

However, customers would be unable to try on clothes, with fitting rooms and suit, shoe and intimate apparel fittings to remain closed.

"Our priority continues to be the health and wellbeing of our customers and team members and to assist and support governments in limiting the spread of COVID-19," the spokesman said.

"In line with the easing of restrictions in Queensland, we look forward to trialling the opening of five Queensland stores, providing our customers with great brands at great value, in a safe shopping environment."

Staff will also be given protective equipment such as face masks and cough screens at counters, while there will also be hand sanitising stations for customers.

Customers will also be made to keep a 1.5-metre distance from one another in line with social distancing guidelines.

Originally published as Myer to reopen five QLD stores