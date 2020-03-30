Menu
Helicopter above Mooloolaba
Offbeat

Mystery chopper ‘hovering’ above raises eyebrows

Ashley Carter
30th Mar 2020 11:08 AM
RESIDENTS have been left wondering after a helicopter was seen "hovering" over Mooloolaba's suburban streets this morning.

Videos sent to the Daily show the chopper circling above streets blocks back from Mooloolaba beach, which it's reportedly been doing for more than an hour.

Theories have circulated online about the chopper, with some claiming it could be "scanning" the streets to check if residents were adhering to coronavirus restrictions.

However there is no evidence to support that claim.

Others have said the "ear-ringing" helicopter was simply from a flight training school.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

