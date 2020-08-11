Mystery of cartoon-like truck baffles locals

A community is baffled after motorists spotted a truck driving along the road with a large ute hanging out the back like a scene from a cartoon.

A community is baffled after motorists spotted a truck driving along the road with a large ute hanging out the back like a scene from a cartoon.

SEVERAL residents of this Far North Queensland town were left scratching their heads recently after spotting a truck with a large ute hanging off the back in cartoon-like scene.

"Just wondering if anyone knows of a bloke driving a … truck with a Toyota Hilux hanging out the back?," Carol Regan wrote in a Townsville Facebook group.

"You couldn't miss it."

Other residents, who shared photos and videos of the spectacle, said they had also come across the odd sight on Daniels Street, driving towards the Dalrymple Service Road and turning onto Tregaskis Street, all in Vincent.

Simon Houghton said he also spotted the truck heading west on Woolcock Street in Townsville.

"He must be on some good s--t to come up with that idea," he wrote.

Townsville residents have been left scratching their head after seeing this odd sight. Picture: Braden Walters/Facebook

The rear of a twin cab Toyota Hilux was attached to the open back of the plain white Pantach truck.

Jackson Collins said he had come across the truck on Symons Street.

"No idea what they were doing but there was a lot of banging and loud sounds," he wrote.

"Maybe trying to unload it not sure, but they left soon after I believe."

Ms Regan said it was in the same area where the man had borrowed some of her husband's tools after the truck driver broke down in front of their house.

Braden Walters, 32, of Vincent said he filmed the truck slowly turning a corner on Tregaskis Street, where he was momentarily afraid it might jackknife.

"You could hear the tray must have been scraping inside of the truck," he said.

Mr Walters said it was difficult to know which truck was towing which at first.

"There were all these people in the street having a big look and putting their arms up in the air," he said.

"Obviously the Hilux was driven there, but why would you put it in there?

"If I had of started asking any questions, I would still be there trying to understand the logic."

The painter said the sight reminded him of the cartoon called "CatDog", where a cat and a dog are joined together at the torso.

Townsville residents would love to know who was driving this and why. Picture: Simon Houghton/Facebook

But a Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesman said the way the Hilux was being towed "would not amount to legal towing in Queensland."

"A driver is required to ensure a towing vehicle is appropriate and the load is correctly restrained," he said.

The spokesman said the driver of the Pantach truck could potentially be charged with a variety of offences and fined up to $2669, including towing another motor vehicle without the ability to control the movement of the towed vehicle.

They could also be charged with not complying with requirements relating to visible lights, such as not being able to see brake lights, parking lights and indicators, he said.

The TMR spokesman said both the offences could result in a court-imposed penalty of up to $2669.

"An on-the-spot ticket may also be issued for $222.40 for the first offence listed or $133.45 for the second offence," he said.

If you know who was driving this and why, please email Jodie Munro O'Brien.

Originally published as Mystery of cartoon-like truck baffles locals