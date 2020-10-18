Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
M1 body: Woman’s body found next to M1 at Coomera on Gold Coast
M1 body: Woman’s body found next to M1 at Coomera on Gold Coast
News

Mystery over Woman’s body found next to the M1

by Kyle Wisniewski
18th Oct 2020 12:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN'S body has been found on the side of the M1 on the Gold Coast, sparking a major investigation by police.

The body was discovered by officers at 8.30pm Saturday night at Coomera, near exit 54.

Officers discovered a damaged car parked dangerously on the road's shoulder next to the southbound lanes.

The body of a 32-year-old woman's body was found near the car.

A 31-year-old man, who was the driver of the vehicle was to the Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment.

Police have now launched an investigation into the circumstances of the woman's death.

Queensland Police are appealing for public assistance and urge anyone with dashcam footage of the area between exits 49 to 54 (southbound) 8.30pm to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink or Crime Stoopers.

 

 

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Mystery over Woman's body found next to the M1

More Stories

body coomera crime editors picks gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ race day attracted 500 patrons trackside

        Premium Content CQ race day attracted 500 patrons trackside

        Horses Race goers followed coronavirus restrictions while giving the small central west club a financial boost.

        Prices keep soaring at CQLX as more record sales are broken

        Premium Content Prices keep soaring at CQLX as more record sales are broken

        Rural ‘It’s very exciting times to be in the agriculture industry’: Rockhampton...

        Golfer bitten by deadly snake during round on CQ course

        Premium Content Golfer bitten by deadly snake during round on CQ course

        News The player was the second person to be bitten by a snake in the CQ town this...

        Full list: Political donations our candidates have received

        Premium Content Full list: Political donations our candidates have received

        Politics Every donation for Mackay, Whitsunday, Mirani and Burdekin candidates listed...