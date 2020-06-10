Mystery surrounds banned swimmer

The date for Shayna Jack's appeal hearing for a four-year doping violation ban has been kept secret as Australian swimming's rising star fights to clear her name.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirmed on Wednesday the hearing had been locked in.

"Please be advised that a hearing date has been set for this procedure," CAS said in a statement.

"However, at the request of the parties and of the arbitrator in charge of the proceedings, the date will not be communicated."

Jack, 21, is appealing the four-year ban recommended by the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) in March.

It was the maximum suspension for a first doping offence.

The sprint star sent a defiant social media post last month declaring she was ready to "win this fight" after revealing she had received an update on her CAS appeal but did not specify a date.

Jack has protested her innocence since being stood down from the Australian team in the lead-up to the 2019 world titles in July last year before it emerged she had tested positive to Ligandrol, a muscle growth agent.

A member of Australia's world record-breaking 4x100m freestyle relay team, Jack has denied knowingly taking the drug and claimed the banned substance could have got into her system by contamination.

Sports lawyer Tim Fuller, who heads Jack's legal team, said "all details of the CAS procedure are confidential at this stage".

"The CAS will make an announcement as to the hearing in due course," he told AAP.

Jack did not testify at her ASADA hearing but is expected to do so when she fronts CAS via video conference.

"Now the real fight begins … I received further notice in relation to my hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport," Jack posted on Instagram in mid- May with a picture of her shadow boxing.

"I intend to win this fight and put myself back in the pool and reclaim my position as a member of the Australian swim team."

