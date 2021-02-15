Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police outside a Gladstone residence where the body of a person was discovered this afternoon.
Police outside a Gladstone residence where the body of a person was discovered this afternoon.
News

Mystery surrounds body found at Gladstone residence

Rodney Stevens
15th Feb 2021 6:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Mystery surrounds the discovery of a body at a Gladstone residence on Monday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a medical incident at a private residence at 4.22pm.

The spokeswoman referred The Observer to the Queensland Police Service for further comment.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were also called to the residence on View Street for a concern for welfare.

It was reported the occupant of the residence hadn’t answered the door for two days.

Fire fighters reportedly peered through a window of the residence and saw the person, who was believed to be deceased, on the floor of the premises.

Gladstone police arrived shortly thereafter.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police had taken control of the scene.

Officers at the scene reportedly called for an undertaker to attend the address and requested face masks be brought to the scene.

The spokeswoman said the sex of the person or their age was not yet known due to the decomposition of the body.

The Queensland Police spokeswoman said the incident wasn’t currently being treated as suspicious.

More to come

concern for welfare dead body found deceased gladstone gladstone observer gladstone police qas gladstone qfes gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How a cat named Bubbles inspired Greg Muir’s vet career

        Premium Content How a cat named Bubbles inspired Greg Muir’s vet career

        Pets & Animals Alma Street Veterinary Hospital wins CQ’s best vet surgery poll.

        $11.5 million Peak Downs Highway upgrade works under way

        Premium Content $11.5 million Peak Downs Highway upgrade works under way

        News The suite of works will improve safety for all motorists in the highly trafficked...

        Four new aircraft has QLD RFDS flying high into the future

        Premium Content Four new aircraft has QLD RFDS flying high into the future

        News The four new King Air B360 aircraft will provide new levels of patient comfort...