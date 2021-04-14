Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
STOCK SHOTS
STOCK SHOTS
News

Mystery surrounds man’s body found on M1 overnight

by Luke Mortimer
14th Apr 2021 7:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOLD Coast police have issued an appeal for help after a man was found dead on the M1 in mysterious circumstances overnight.

A member of the public alerted police about an "unconscious male" on the Pacific Motorway at Worongary about 1.25am on Wednesday, a police statement read.

 

MORE NEWS

'Uber luxury': Palm Beach tower sells out

Victims in limbo while justice delayed

SPOTTED: Hidden set for Hollywood movie on Coast

An aerial photo of the M1 between Gold Coast and Brisbane. Picture: Nigel Hallett
An aerial photo of the M1 between Gold Coast and Brisbane. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics and Queensland Police officers went to the area and discovered the man's body.

The police Forensic Crash Unit has been investigating, but it's not clear whether the man had been struck by a vehicle.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward and police believe dashcam footage could be especially useful.

Know more? Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Mystery surrounds man's body found on M1 overnight

More Stories

body found death gold coast m1

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ business thrives with two new support workers

        Premium Content CQ business thrives with two new support workers

        News A Central Highlands based disability and aged care business is now servicing more communities across the region.

        Second Aussie case of blood clot linked to Astra jab

        Premium Content Second Aussie case of blood clot linked to Astra jab

        News A second case involving an Aussie recipient of the AstraZeneca jab

        Sunwater issues alert for users of Fairbairn Dam water

        Sunwater issues alert for users of Fairbairn Dam water

        News Alert affects anyone consuming, or using water from the Fairbairn Dam water supply.

        Replays: Watch action from day 2 of state cricket titles

        Premium Content Replays: Watch action from day 2 of state cricket titles

        Cricket Watch the Queensland under 16 cricket boys finals