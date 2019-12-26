Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sunken boat in Keppel Bay Marina
Sunken boat in Keppel Bay Marina
News

Mystery surrounds sunken boat on Cap Coast

Jack Evans
26th Dec 2019 11:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A boat has sunk in the Keppel Bay Marina overnight and at this stage, the cause remains a mystery.

Coast Guard Yeppoon said it was aware of the vessel's misadventure but had no information as to how it sank.

Keppel Bay Marina management said a cause would not likely be known until the vessel was salvaged.

The spokeswoman said containments were in place to stop the spread of fuels and oils.

Photos on social media show the large single-hull vessel almost completely submerged where it appears to be resting on the ocean floor.

Marina management asked the public to keep clear as the salvage mission began.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said no incident had been reported to police.

capricorn coast fishing coast guard yeppoon keppel bay marina
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Putting people first is top priority

        Putting people first is top priority

        News A Q&A to get to know people in the community

        Adani, robots, job cuts: How resources events shaped 2019

        premium_icon Adani, robots, job cuts: How resources events shaped 2019

        Business The resources sector has faced both tragedy and triumph in 2019

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'

        Blackwater drug crime ramps up as Christmas nears

        premium_icon Blackwater drug crime ramps up as Christmas nears

        News Central Queensland police have been out in full force leading up to Christmas, with...