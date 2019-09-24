Nadia’s incredible revenge dress

Nadia Bartel has owned the Brownlows red carpet, looking simply stunning in an understated vintage blue gown.

The Aussie blogger, who recently split from former AFL star Jimmy Bartel, co-hosted Channel 7's red carpet coverage alongside Campbell Brown, Abbey Gelmi and Josh Gibson.

Sporting a natural makeup look with a hint of a smoky eye, Bartel wore her golden-toned hair out in relaxed waves.

Nadia Bartel was absolutely glowing. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge.

Nadia Bartel was seen taking careful steps on the red carpet. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge.

Her vintage gown included a daring thigh split that showed off Bartel's legs, with the TV presenter seen taking some careful steps on the red carpet as a result.

Bartel paired her J'Aton dress with nude Christian Louboutin pointed pumps and added some extra bling to her already breathtaking look with jewellery from Cerrone.

Nadia Bartel. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

While in previous years Nadia has been seen walking the AFL awards night's red carpet with her ex-husband, the 34-year-old said post-split, there's no holding her back especially when it comes to work.

"I'm not going to stop working, I'm passionate about what I do," Bartel told the Herald Sun last week.

"(The Brownlows is) such a big event in Melbourne across sport and fashion, and I'm looking forward to getting back into it."

Nadia helmed red carpet interviews alongside Campbell Brown, with Abbey Gelmi and Josh Gibson co-hosting proceedings on the ruby rug.

Her dress is a J'Aton Couture design - located in Melbourne - the brand is a fusion of designers Jacob and Anthony known for their skilled handwork in creating bespoke evening and bridal wear.

Nadia is usually photographed at the event hand-in-hand with Jimmy, but this time, she will go solo after the pair announced their split last month.

Last month, Nadia confirmed she and Jimmy had ended their marriage after five years.

"It's been a very difficult month for me and the boys. Although I'm heartbroken, I don't want to comment specifically on what's been reported about Jim's trip to the UK as I don't think that is in anyone's interests.

"My single focus now is to continue to protect, care and provide for my two beautiful boys as this is a personal matter," she told the Herald Sun in a statement.

For a number of years they were one of the AFL's ultimate glamour couples, gracing a string of red carpets together after meeting at the 2008 Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix and getting engaged in 2012 on a private beach in Mexico.

The couple sparked break-up rumours a week before confirming their split after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. They were also spotted without their wedding rings.

Despite welcoming their second child Henley in October last year, the pair haven't been pictured together on social media since June when Nadia posted a picture of them at a wedding