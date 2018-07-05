NAIDOC Week celebrations around CH

CELEBRATE: NAIDOC Week will be held nationally from Sunday, July 8, through to Sunday, July 15, under the theme Because of her, we can! .

CELEBRATE: NAIDOC Week will be held nationally from Sunday, July 8, through to Sunday, July 15, under the theme Because of her, we can! . CHRIS ISON

GET ready Central Highlands, NAIDOC Week celebrations kick off Sunday and will take place throughout the month in Emerald and Blackwater.

This year's theme, Because of her, we can!, recognises the contributions by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women to the wider community and highlights the active and significant roles they play at local, state and national level.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes said NAIDOC Week is an opportunity to share and celebrate indigenous culture with the wider community and recognise indigenous women in the region.

"At our recent indigenous women's leadership workshop in Blackwater we saw a group of 20 women engage with and learn from indigenous women who are business owners and leaders in their field,” Cr Hayes said.

"We extend our recognition to those and other indigenous women as we celebrate NAIDOC Week this year.

"Community groups and council organised a range of activities for young and old and I encourage everyone to get involved.”

Emerald celebrations

Friday, July 6, 1-3pm - Laser tag for youth at Emerald PCYC

Friday, July 6, 3-5pm - Deadly 3's at Emerald PCYC

Monday, July 9, 10am - Flag raising ceremony at Emerald Council Office

Thursday, July 12, 2pm - Afternoon tea at Emerald Neighbourhood Centre

Tuesday, July 31 - Elders lunch prepared by Emerald State High School students

Blackwater celebrations

Wednesday, July 18, 5.30pm - Movie Night at Blackwater State School Hall

Friday, July 20, 12.30pm - NAIDOC march and flag raising ceremony from Rotary Park

Saturday, July 21, 4.30 pm - Indigenous All Stars football game at Blackwater Hendricks Oval