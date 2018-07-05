NAIDOC Week celebrations around CH
GET ready Central Highlands, NAIDOC Week celebrations kick off Sunday and will take place throughout the month in Emerald and Blackwater.
This year's theme, Because of her, we can!, recognises the contributions by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women to the wider community and highlights the active and significant roles they play at local, state and national level.
Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes said NAIDOC Week is an opportunity to share and celebrate indigenous culture with the wider community and recognise indigenous women in the region.
"At our recent indigenous women's leadership workshop in Blackwater we saw a group of 20 women engage with and learn from indigenous women who are business owners and leaders in their field,” Cr Hayes said.
"We extend our recognition to those and other indigenous women as we celebrate NAIDOC Week this year.
"Community groups and council organised a range of activities for young and old and I encourage everyone to get involved.”
Emerald celebrations
Friday, July 6, 1-3pm - Laser tag for youth at Emerald PCYC
Friday, July 6, 3-5pm - Deadly 3's at Emerald PCYC
Monday, July 9, 10am - Flag raising ceremony at Emerald Council Office
Thursday, July 12, 2pm - Afternoon tea at Emerald Neighbourhood Centre
Tuesday, July 31 - Elders lunch prepared by Emerald State High School students
Blackwater celebrations
Wednesday, July 18, 5.30pm - Movie Night at Blackwater State School Hall
Friday, July 20, 12.30pm - NAIDOC march and flag raising ceremony from Rotary Park
Saturday, July 21, 4.30 pm - Indigenous All Stars football game at Blackwater Hendricks Oval