A naked man armed with a beer bottle and a pair of barbecue tongs has terrorised a street before being tasered by police.
Crime

Naked man armed with tongs tasered by police

by Brayden Heslehurst
10th Apr 2020 6:47 AM
LAST Friday night wasn't your typical Friday night for some Brisbane residents.

People living on Chandos St in Wynnum got an almighty fright after a naked man terrorised their street before being tasered by local police.

At 10pm on April 3, Wynnum Police received calls about a naked man allegedly behaving erratically and trying to enter houses in the usually quiet street.

"When Police arrived they tried to speak to the man but he continued to run into the front yard of a nearby house," Wynnum Police senior sergeant Wayne Richter said.

"When Police have cordoned off the yard, the man has walked towards them carrying a beer bottle and a pair of barbecue tongs.

"He has ignored police and continued to walk towards them in a threatening manner and officers have had deploy their taser before he was restrained and placed into the back of the police van."

A 38-year-old man Wynnum man was charged with wilful damage and wilful exposure and will appear in the Wynnum Magistrates Court later this month.

Originally published as Naked man armed with tongs tasered by police

crime police taser

