Naked man threatened with knife during horrific ordeal

Boady James Davis used a knife to force another man to walk around naked during a violent crime rampage that came to a dramatic end.

A GOLD Coast man held a knife to a man's throat, forced him to walk around his home naked and threatened to cut his finger off before stealing two cars and his credit cards during a terrifying home invasion.

Boady James Davis, 20, then led police on a 20 minute chase at speeds up to 155km/h.

He only stopped when the stolen car caught alight in the early hours of August 8 last year.

Davis did not have a driver's licence.

He pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to multiple charges including burglary, dangerous operation of a vehicle and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

"It is appalling," Judge Jennifer Rosengren said in her sentencing remarks.

Boady James Davis. Picture: Facebook

She sentenced Davis to four years prison to be released on parole on December 7.

Davis has been in custody since August last year.

The court was told Davis did not know the two men when he broke into the Biggera Waters home.

He used a knife with a 10cm blade and held it to the man's neck while he watched TV in his bedroom.

Davis then threatened to cut his finger off before demanding the car keys and cash.

The man was forced at knifepoint to go to his flatmate's room where Davis also demanded the car keys.

The court was told Davis drove one car off before giving it to a juvenile to drive.

He returned and took the second car.

Crown prosecutor Gary Churchill said it was that car he used to lead police on a 20 minute chase through the northern Gold Coast including Biggera Waters, Labrador and Southport.

Mr Churchill said police noticed flames coming from the car while on Smith St before Davis turned onto Wardoo St.

The Biggera Waters home Boady Davis broke into in August last year. Photo: Kate Paraskevos

When the flames reached over the roof, Davis jumped out of the car.

"He left the handbrake off and the car continued to roll back and into a police car," Mr Churchill said.

When police arrested Davis further checks revealed he did not have a licence.

Mr Churchill said a month earlier Davis also stole a car after taking the keys while visiting a friend.

Defence barrister Nick McGhee, instructed by Howden Saggers Lawyers, said Davis was motivated by need for money as he had financial issues.

"He goes for cash and when that doesn't work out he takes the car and goes for a joy ride," he said.

Mr McGhee said Davis, who previously worked as a kitchen hand and in retail, had spiralled after losing his mother to cancer in 2016.

He said she was his only family.