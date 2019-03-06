Nakeeta’s chance to put Sun in the shade

Nakeeta Jane will be chasing more success when she lines up in the Rosehill Guineas. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

THE Autumn Sun has no challenge as Australia's best colt, but Nakeeta Jane is arguably the country's best filly and she's primed to give him a stern test in the Group 1 Randwick Guineas (1600m) on Saturday.

The Mark Newnham-trained So You Think filly will be out to win her second Group 1 at Royal Randwick in seven days after she triumphed in the Surround Stakes last Saturday at headquarters.

Newnham brought life into the Randwick Guineas when he announced she would back up to take on The Autumn Sun, who is the Redoute's Choice colt with three majors to his name already and worth at least $50m as a prized stallion.

Newnham thinks his filly deserves a crack against the boys.

"Nakeeta Jane came through the run in great order," he said. "She's well and has worked well since, so all the signs are that she'll run to her best on Saturday.

"I had it in mind. I left my options open for her third run in but I wanted to get through last week first and she won the race and came through it great, so there's a lot more reasons to run in the race than not."

Nakeeta Jane will back up in the Randwick Guineas after winning the Surround Stakes at Royal Randwick last Saturday. Picture: AAP

The Autumn Sun is the dominant $1.50 favourite with Nakeeta Jane on the next line of betting at $6 but could she be slightly over the odds?

"It's hard to say. That's not my expertise as to what price they should be but it will produce a good race," Newnham said.

"I think we've got the best filly and he's already the best colt, so you put them in a mile race at Randwick and that's about as good as you get.

"It's as good of a test for any three-year-old, the Randwick mile, and you get the best of both sexes racing each other."

The Autumn Sun is a raging hot favourite for the Randwick Guineas. Picture: AAP

Nakeeta Jane has come of age this preparation with two wins from as many starts and she's furnished into the complete racehorse now.

"She was a long way behind, education-wise, and she got through to a Group 1 race at her third start in the spring (Flight Stakes) and was probably unlucky not to win," Newnham said.

"This time in she's shown that she can jump, travel and finish off a race which is all the things she should be doing."