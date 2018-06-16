RAILWAY STABBING: Teen in serious condition

LATEST: A TEENAGE boy is in a serious condition after another teen allegedly stabbed him in the chest and hands at Nambour on the Sunshine Coast.

Police will allege the two boys, both aged 17, were involved in a fight about 5.20pm yesterday at the pedestrian underpass near Nambour train station.

Police have confirmed one of the boys sustained serious stab wounds to his chest and hands, while the other allegedly fled the scene.

The injured 17-year-old was taken to Nambour Hospital in a serious condition, before being transferred to the Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane.

Police have since charged his alleged attacker with attempted murder.

The stabbing victim was airlifted from Nambour Hospital to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, then later to Brisbane’s The Prince Charles Hospital. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight

UPDATE: A TEENAGE boy is assisting with police inquiries following a wounding incident which has left a 17-year-old boy fighting for life.

Police allege two 17-year-old boys became involved in an altercation at the underpass near Nambour train station around 5.20pm on Friday.

One of the boys was allegedly assaulted, suffering life-threatening wounds to his chest and arms.

The offender allegedly fled the scene.

A 17-year-old teenage boy was alledgedly stabbed in Nambour yesterday evening. john mccutcheon

Paramedics rushed the victim to Nambour Hospital in a critical condition before he was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital around 7pm.

No further updates on his condition are available.

Police say the two boys are known to each other and have established a crime scene as investigations continue.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is urged to contact police.

A 17-year-old teenage boy was alledgedly stabbed in Nambour yesterday evening. john mccutcheon

EARLIER: A TEENAGER has been taken to hospital in a critical condition following an alleged wounding incident at the Sunshine Coast on Friday night.

Queensland Ambulance Service media said paramedics arrived at a location off Price St, Nambour about 5:15pm following reports of a wounding incident.

A male patient in his late teens has suffered wounds to his torso and arms.

Paramedics have rushed him to the Nambour Hospital in a critical condition.