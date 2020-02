NAMED: 14 people to face Blackwater court today

Fourteen people will face Blackwater Magistrates Court on Friday, February 7.

Fourteen people will face Blackwater Magistrates Court on Friday, February 7.

EACH month a number of people appear in Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Blackwater’s Magistrate Court today:

Bowen, Mariah Maudie May

Eatts, Jordan Wayne

Gyemore, Christopher Bertram

Hamilton, Emily Kate, Miss

Lonergan, Jack Vincent John, Mr

Malcolm, Ian Kenneth

Malcolm, Jonathon Charles

Malone, Lester Roderick, Mr

Mitchell, Kaye Maree

O’Brien, Peter John, Mr

Petith, Simon Joseph

Rowrow, William Lawrence, Mr

Russell, Brandon Samuel

Thorpe, Nathan James, Mr