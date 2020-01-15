Menu
More than 20 people will face Clermont Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 15.
NAMED: 20+ people to face Clermont court

Kristen Booth
15th Jan 2020 8:45 AM
EACH month a number of people appear in Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Clermont’s Magistrate Court today:

Anstee, Reuben Michael

Booth, Amy Francis

Bryant, Roy David

Cheesman, Lachlan Thomas, Mr

Cotter, Thomas Anthony, Mr

Cutler, Gavin Brett

Derksen, Philip Scott, Mr

Ennew, Simon Allen Charles

Featherstone, Minna

Gow, Mitchell Lawrence

Guymer, Elizabeth Maureen

Jones, Michael John

Keen, David Joel

Kleier, Daryl Mark

Kyneston, Michael

Masih, Trevor Scott

Mcmillan, Thomas Jacob Colin, Mr

Payne, Patrick Michael, Mr

Pestorius, Margaret Cecilia

Schnabel, Scott Barry

Seiuli, Anthony Peter David, Mr

Vautier, Sheridan

Wetzel, Beau

