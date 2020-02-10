Menu
COURT: 24 people will face Emerald Magistrates Court on Monday, February 10.
NAMED: 24 people to face Emerald court today

Timothy Cox
10th Feb 2020 9:30 AM
EACH month a number of people appear in Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Emerald’s Magistrate Court today:

Angel, Jodie Louise

Bruggemann, Aiden John

Burrell, Tamara Lee

Coogan, Bryan Geoffrey

Cook, Madison Lyn

Dawe Quinn, Jasmine Pamela-Rae

Dellar, Katie

Fischer, Brodie William

Frahm, Jane Amanda

Gow, Mitchell Lawrence

Graham, Tyrone

Kerle, Benjamin Geoffrey

Kitchen, James Robert

Morgan, Jon Steven, Mr

Parkyn, Wayne Donald

Petith, Simon Joseph

Seip, Jamie Christopher Royc, Mr

Ship, Matthew Craig, Mr

Simpkins, Graham Earle

Snell, Corey Dennis, Mr

Stoop, Mark John

Swanson, Graham Anthony

Turner, Shane Robert

Tydd, Thomas Vernon

