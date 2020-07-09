NAMED: 30+ people to front Blackwater court
EACH month a number of people appear in Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Blackwater’s Magistrate Court today.
Bastock, Mitchell, Mr
Bateman, Trent Randall
Bloomfield, Christopher Ezra James
Burns, Michael Peter
Clark, Neil Stanley
Cooper, Michelle
Costello, Michelle Ann
Daley, Michael Thomas, Mr
Edwards, Kenneth Darren, Mr
Fewquandie, Darren Robert
Fletcher, Brodie Frederick
Hamilton, Emily Kate, Miss
Johnston, Shanae Isabella Joy
Kangan, Sophie Claire
Lammermoor, Geoffrey Allan Kevin
Lawson, Ross
Maddern, Robert William, Mr
Malone, Lester Roderick, Mr
Munday, Briella Lee, Miss
Murgha, Culliemara
Noonan, Madeline Ann
Oakley, Archie
Preece, Margaret Rose, Ms
Rankin, Desirea Carmal Grace
Riley, Stafford Jason James
Rowlands, Bobby-Jo
Stranks, Angela Jane
Thompson, Reece Charles
Tobane, Juanita Marlena
Twining, Errol Dean, Mr
Wettern, Katrina Anne, Miss
Williams, Mitchell James, Mr