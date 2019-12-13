NAMED: 40+ people to face Blackwater court today

More than 40 people will face Blackwater Magistrates Court on Friday, December 13.

EACH month a number of people appear in Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Blackwater’s Magistrate Court today:

Allen, Ricky James

Barzen, Anthony Mark

Broome, Edgar Thomas

Broome, Richard James

Brotchie, Maddison Rae

Burns, Michael Peter

Collins, James Leslie

Cranston, Emma Jean

Davey, Dakota Kelly Rose

Deller-Smith, Nicola Louise

Dow, Mathew Joseph

Dundon, Owden Jack

Firth, Paul Jason

Fisher, Ian Shane

Gyemore, Christopher Bertram

Hunter, David John

Kangan, Sophie Claire

Lammermoor, Geoffrey Allan Kevin

Mackellar Mining Pty Ltd

Malcolm, Hedley Wayne

Malcolm, Ian Kenneth

Malcolm, Jonathon Charles

Malcolm, Lorraine Mabel

Mcgilvray, Michael George Peter

Miller, Rhys Lewis

Newman, Jack Christopher

Oakley, Archie

Oakley, Charlie Owen

Ogden, Taela Olivia Grace

Ogden, Taryn Matilda Clare

Pressey, Ben Charles

Purcell, Shane Edward

Rankin, Micheal Desmond

Rankin, Thane Uile Vaughan

Riley, Stafford Jason James

Row Row, Ann-Maree Monica

Saltner, Ian Warren

Stephens, Kamron Chane

Sullivan, Tiara

Thompson, Reece Charles

Thorpe, Nathan James

Twining, Errol Dean