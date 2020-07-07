Menu
More than 40 people are expected to appear at Emerald Magistrates Court on Tuesday, July 7.
NAMED: 40+ people to front Emerald court

Kristen Booth
7th Jul 2020 8:30 AM
EACH month a number of people appear in Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Emerald’s Magistrate Court today.

Bateman, Kenneth James, Mr

Boland, Simeon Nicholas

Brown, Sophia Reo

Bunker, Katie Jane, Mrs

David, Katie Jane

Edwards, Emily Gabriele

Elliott, Petra Ingrid

Geary, Kenneth John

Granados, Carlos

Harbord, Christie Peta

Hopper, Kevin Peter

Hoskin, Jack Gordon Owen

Hunt, Terry Allan

Irueste, Adrian

Jarrett, Joseph Walter William, Mr

Jones, Gary John, Mr

Kangan, Shauna Jane, Ms

Keding, Dean-Morgan Gary-Fredrick, Mr

Kelly, Anthony Richard, Mr

Keys, Adam John, Mr

Law, Matthew Leslie

Lyngkuist, Jesse Keith

Maguire, Stephen Anthony

Malcolm, Walter Prince

Mcdonald, Phillip Steven

Mchugh, Joshua Robert, Mr

Monaghan, Mark David, Mr

Moulday, Graeme Leslie

Muteera, Denford Danai, Mr

Naba, Jo-Ane

Naba, Jo-Ane Lee

Philipp, Cyndie Jane, Miss

Rich, James Harvey, Mr

Rokobaleiserene, Ratu Alipate

Ross, Shane Cedric

Schlapfer, Lois June Elizabeth

Shaw, William James Hunter, Mr

Shore, Robert

Tranberg, Kevin John

Turner, Brittany Maree

Tydd, Thomas Vernon

Williamson, Nathan Paul, Mr

Wynn, Mitchell John, Mr

