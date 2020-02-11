NAMED: 50 people to face Emerald court today
EACH month a number of people appear in Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Emerald’s Magistrate Court today:
Barber, Kimberley Brooke
Bateman, Katrina Jane
Berardi, Jayden Carlo, Mr
Blackley, Carolyn Jean, Mrs
Brady, Leonie
Brown, Sophia Reo
Cooper, Scott Mervyn
Date, Thomas Noel
Derrick, Mary Margaret, Miss
Fenton, Amanda Jane
Geehoy, Sky Louise
Grove, Zack Mathew
Hallier, Julie Caroline, Ms
Hayes, Aaron Noel, Mr
Henry, Daniel James
Hertsch, Tremaine John
Hoek, Steven Ben
Hunt, Bradley, Mr
Jasperson, Kaleen Robecca
Johnson, Geordie Gary, Mr
Julius, Scott Stephen
Kellaway, Leon Vincent, Mr
Kyle, Taneal Elizabeth Hope
Langtry, Matthew Robert
Macnamara, Barbie-Lee, Ms
Mcdonald, Phillip Steven
Mcleod, Andrew Alan
Naumanen, Jahn Aaron Henriks, Mr
Nolan, Michelle Maree
Pearson, Lee Maxwell
Shaw, Sunny-Rae Georgia
Shore, Bernard
Shrimp, Zane William, Mr
Slatter, Nathanael Lee
Southern, Matthew
Spackman, Jessie, Miss
Stones, Shane Willis, Mr
Sutton, Emma Lee, Miss
Thompson, Corey James, Mr
Turner, Heath Thomas
Vairy, Kenneth Ernest
Wagstaff, Laura Mae
Wain, Aaron Bradley, Mr
Webbe, Bryce Robert
Wegener, Gerald Paul
Williams, Adam Russell
Williams, Darlene Elisabeth, Mrs
Williams, John Edward
Wood, Kili Talila
Young, Peter Robert, Mr