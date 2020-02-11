Menu
COURT: 50 people will face Emerald Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 11.
NAMED: 50 people to face Emerald court today

Timothy Cox
11th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
EACH month a number of people appear in Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Emerald’s Magistrate Court today:

Barber, Kimberley Brooke

Bateman, Katrina Jane

Berardi, Jayden Carlo, Mr

Blackley, Carolyn Jean, Mrs

Brady, Leonie

Brown, Sophia Reo

Cooper, Scott Mervyn

Date, Thomas Noel

Derrick, Mary Margaret, Miss

Fenton, Amanda Jane

Geehoy, Sky Louise

Grove, Zack Mathew

Hallier, Julie Caroline, Ms

Hayes, Aaron Noel, Mr

Henry, Daniel James

Hertsch, Tremaine John

Hoek, Steven Ben

Hunt, Bradley, Mr

Jasperson, Kaleen Robecca

Johnson, Geordie Gary, Mr

Julius, Scott Stephen

Kellaway, Leon Vincent, Mr

Kyle, Taneal Elizabeth Hope

Langtry, Matthew Robert

Macnamara, Barbie-Lee, Ms

Mcdonald, Phillip Steven

Mcleod, Andrew Alan

Naumanen, Jahn Aaron Henriks, Mr

Nolan, Michelle Maree

Pearson, Lee Maxwell

Shaw, Sunny-Rae Georgia

Shore, Bernard

Shrimp, Zane William, Mr

Slatter, Nathanael Lee

Southern, Matthew

Spackman, Jessie, Miss

Stones, Shane Willis, Mr

Sutton, Emma Lee, Miss

Thompson, Corey James, Mr

Turner, Heath Thomas

Vairy, Kenneth Ernest

Wagstaff, Laura Mae

Wain, Aaron Bradley, Mr

Webbe, Bryce Robert

Wegener, Gerald Paul

Williams, Adam Russell

Williams, Darlene Elisabeth, Mrs

Williams, John Edward

Wood, Kili Talila

Young, Peter Robert, Mr

