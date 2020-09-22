NAMED: 50+ people to face Emerald court

More than 50 people will face Emerald Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 22.

More than 50 people will face Emerald Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 22.

EACH month a number of people appear in courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in court today:

Emerald Magistrates Court

Angel, Jodie Louise

Aplin, Richard D’Auvergne

Blunt, Shane Steven

Bojack, Ty

Brummell, Tamara Louise

Carney Greenaway, Jackson George, Mr

Cooke, Phillip Bryan, Mr

Corporal, Roberta Nikita, Ms

Cotter, Kate Elizabeth, Miss

Cotter, Michael William, Mr

Curry, Anthony James

Curtis, Robert John, Mr

Day, Sharyn Lee

Eadie, Macallister Helen

Fuller, Trai Ronald

Geehoy, Shontae

Geehoy, Sky Louise

Green, Damon William

Hunter, Tamyra Darnell

Iona, Tuali Jonah, Mr

Johnson, Geordie Gary, Mr

Komung, Emmanuel Petueli, Mr

Langtry, Kodie Troy

Langtry, Terrance Allan

Logovik, Nathan Stephen John, Mr

Lommerse, Alison Kathleen

Mcgilvray, Michael George Peter, Mr

Mcintyre, Ashley Massey

Morgan, Malerie Marie

Morley, Luke Robert

Muteera, Denford Danai, Mr

Parsons, Lockwood Wayne

Peneha, Taiapa Lucas Genisis, Mr

Rabnott, Daniel Neil, Mr

Richards, Charlotte Rose

Richmond, Jack William

Ross, Shane Cedric

Saunders, Effie May

Schomberg, Gary Oswald

Shore, Jaydan Charles

Sigvart, Misty-Ann

Smith, Tracey

South, Matthew Jonathan, Mr

Spackman, Jessie, Miss

Spencer, Deanne Maria

Trickey, Jason Stephen

Tyson, Claude Barwoo Peace Der

Weir, Kelven John

Wilkinson, Aiden Paul

Wilkinson, Joel Geoffrey

Wilkinson, Phillip Anthony

Willadsen, Alfred William, Mr

Williams, Darlene Elisabeth, Mrs

Williams, John Edward