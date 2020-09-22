Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
More than 50 people will face Emerald Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 22.
More than 50 people will face Emerald Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 22.
News

NAMED: 50+ people to face Emerald court

Kristen Booth
22nd Sep 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH month a number of people appear in courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in court today:

Emerald Magistrates Court

Angel, Jodie Louise

Aplin, Richard D’Auvergne

Blunt, Shane Steven

Bojack, Ty

Brummell, Tamara Louise

Carney Greenaway, Jackson George, Mr

Cooke, Phillip Bryan, Mr

Corporal, Roberta Nikita, Ms

Cotter, Kate Elizabeth, Miss

Cotter, Michael William, Mr

Curry, Anthony James

Curtis, Robert John, Mr

Day, Sharyn Lee

Eadie, Macallister Helen

Fuller, Trai Ronald

Geehoy, Shontae

Geehoy, Sky Louise

Green, Damon William

Hunter, Tamyra Darnell

Iona, Tuali Jonah, Mr

Johnson, Geordie Gary, Mr

Komung, Emmanuel Petueli, Mr

Langtry, Kodie Troy

Langtry, Terrance Allan

Logovik, Nathan Stephen John, Mr

Lommerse, Alison Kathleen

Mcgilvray, Michael George Peter, Mr

Mcintyre, Ashley Massey

Morgan, Malerie Marie

Morley, Luke Robert

Muteera, Denford Danai, Mr

Parsons, Lockwood Wayne

Peneha, Taiapa Lucas Genisis, Mr

Rabnott, Daniel Neil, Mr

Richards, Charlotte Rose

Richmond, Jack William

Ross, Shane Cedric

Saunders, Effie May

Schomberg, Gary Oswald

Shore, Jaydan Charles

Sigvart, Misty-Ann

Smith, Tracey

South, Matthew Jonathan, Mr

Spackman, Jessie, Miss

Spencer, Deanne Maria

Trickey, Jason Stephen

Tyson, Claude Barwoo Peace Der

Weir, Kelven John

Wilkinson, Aiden Paul

Wilkinson, Joel Geoffrey

Wilkinson, Phillip Anthony

Willadsen, Alfred William, Mr

Williams, Darlene Elisabeth, Mrs

Williams, John Edward

central highlands region courtlist crimes emerald court list emerald magistrates court
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Our voters demand tougher sentencing for kid crims

        Premium Content Our voters demand tougher sentencing for kid crims

        Crime Mackay, Whitsunday, Burdekin and Mirani voters have their say in 2020 sentiment survey.

        Hottest school holiday destinations and must-do road trips

        Premium Content Hottest school holiday destinations and must-do road trips

        Travel Queenslanders falling in love with home state for holidays

        Trainer has eye on $160K+ up for grabs in CQ feature races

        Premium Content Trainer has eye on $160K+ up for grabs in CQ feature races

        Horses Trainer ‘zeroing in’ on lucrative spoils of two Central Queensland races.

        Tenders awarded for gas exploration west of Gladstone

        Premium Content Tenders awarded for gas exploration west of Gladstone

        News Both coal seam and conventional gas will be explored for, across more than...