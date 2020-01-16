NAMED: 50+ people to face Moranbah court

More than 50 people will face Moranbah Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 16.

EACH month a number of people appear in Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Moranbah’s Magistrate Court today:

Ashe, Basil William

Austin, Robert Aloe, Mr

Bailey, Joshua

Barker, Kersty Lee

Bauer, Clinton Stanley, Mr

Blinco, Lewis Vivian, Mr

Borg, Tyson Zacharie

Bradford, Callan Robbie

Bunk, Steven John

Christensen, Samuel Robert

Cochrane, Brendan Charles

Cranston, John Gordon, Mr

Culley, Gregory John

Essery, Rhys Keith, Mr

Fechner, Jack Hayden

Foden, Terrance Patrick Arthur, Mr

Giardino, Kodi Luke, Mr

Gorham, Dylan Jay, Mr

Hay, Ashley Storm, Miss

Hobday, Daniel Christopher, Mr

Hunter, Tyson Jaye, Mr

Jackson, Kim, Ms

Joubert, Noelene

Kelly, Steven Michael

Klease, Kassandra Kate

Kliese, Michael John, Mr

Lee, Connor

Lilley, Eric Roy

Mabo, Tyrone James

Mackay, Georgina Macee

Maguire, Michael John

Mathews, David Francis

Mcintyre, Chloe Maree

Mcnamara, Jacob Roland

Mitchelson, Dillon James, Mr

Morris, Steven Leonard

Pickering, Kahu Jacob

Roos, John Paul Douglas, Mr

Sauer, Zachary Ronald

Schneider, Jason Andrew

Shaw, Daniel Warren

Shearman, Jack Thomas

Sherden, Scott Thomas

Simpson, Briannea, Miss

Stevens, Andrew Ross

Stockwell, Michael Robert, Mr

Stone, Sean Lawrence

Thomas, Adam Craig

Tonacia, Peter David

Victor, Donna Lea, Ms