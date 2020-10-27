Menu
NAMED: 60+ people facing Emerald Magistrates Court

Kristen Booth
27th Oct 2020 8:01 AM
EACH month a number of people appear at Central Highlands courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in court today:

Emerald Magistrates Court

Angel, Jodie Louise

Aspinall, Danae Elizabeth, Miss

Aspinall, Joseph Anthony

Beatty, Jo-Anne Louise, Miss

Bojack, Ty

Bowden, Daniel Thomas

Bretherton, Terrence

Bunker, Katie Jane, Mrs

Burley, Matthew Dean

Callaghan, Jake, Mr

Cash, Brendon Jeffrey, Mr

Corporal, Roberta Nikita, Ms

Dau, Bevan Zane

Day, Sharyn Lee

Docherty, Zacchaeus John

Donaldson, Kemp David Ian, Mr

Dorante, Norman Francis, Mr

Edwards, Nicholas Geoffrey

Evans, Nathan Christopher

Geary, Kenneth John

Geehoy, Shontae

Geehoy, Shontae Alyse

Geehoy, Sky Louise

Gorringe, Gemma Margaret

Granshaw, Joseph Douglas

Grove, Zack Matthew

Hoek, Steven Ben

Horlor, Kariana Ellen

Johnson, Geordie Gary, Mr

Jones, Gary John, Mr

Kangan, Shauna Jane, Ms

Kora, Myles Victor

Langtry, Kodie Troy

Law, Lyndon Lyle Lee, Mr

Leahy, Bevan Jackson Gregory, Mr

Logovik, Nathan Stephen John, Mr

Lommerse, Alison Kathleen

Maley, Sean Andrew

Masters, Leon Troy

Mathie, Justin William

Mcintyre, Taneille Ainslea

Mckenzie, Alistair Bruce

Naba, Jo-Ane

Naba, Jo-Ane Lee

O’Donnell, Ian Robert

O’Donoghue, Haille Sian

Olsen, Allan Frederick

Parsons, Lockwood Wayne

Parter, Clayton Lucas

Peele, Benjamin Mark

Priestley, Anthony Brian, Mr

Pym, Maddy-Louise

Rabnott, Daniel Neil, Mr

Richards, Charlotte Rose

Richmond, Jack William

Rogers, Paul Anthony

Saunders, Caitlin Tanisha

Shambler, Matthew Ross

Shaw, Sunny-Rae Georgia

Shaw, William James Hunter, Mr

Shore, Sunny-Rae

Sigvart, Misty-Ann

South, Matthew

South, Matthew Jonathan, Mr

Southern, Matthew

Stark, Anita Aloha

Stickley, Jessica Ann, Miss

Stiegler, Lloyd Henry

Stocks, Deanna Marie

Tai, Blaze Matini

Turner, Shayne Dylon, Mr

Tyson, Claude Barwoo Peace Der

Wilkinson, Phillip Anthony

Williamson, Nathan Paul, Mr

