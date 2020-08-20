NAMED: 70+ people to face Moranbah court

More than 70 people will face Moranbah Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 20.

More than 70 people will face Moranbah Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 20.

EACH month a number of people appear at Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Moranbah Magistrate Court today, August 20.

(Name, courtroom, time)

Ah Fat, Robert Timmthy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Aitken, Tenille Marie, Mrs 1 8:30AM

Barker, Kersty Lee 1 8:30AM

Batchelor, Steven Roger Edward 1 9:00AM

Battisson, Wyatt John 1 8:30AM

Bleakley, Eli, Mr 1 9:00AM

Borg, Tyson Zacharie 1 8:30AM

Brady, Daniel Terrence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brandenburg, Stephen Frederick 1 8:30AM

Brereton, Grantley Bernard 1 9:00AM

Brown, Stephen John 1 8:30AM

Byrne, Linda Jean 1 10:00AM

Cappie, Casey Lee 1 8:30AM

Carbis, Anthony James 1 9:00AM

Clemson, Damian Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Collins, Nathan John-Wayne, Mr 1 10:00AM

Condon, Joseph Arnold 1 10:00AM

Curro, Julian Philip 1 10:00AM

Davies, Timothy Jon 1 10:00AM

Day, Adam Reginald 1 9:00AM

Dolman, Michael Scott, Mr 1 8:30AM

Drewett, James Darren 1 10:00AM

Edwards, Jodi Kym, Miss 1 8:30AM

Elia, David Adam, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fenwick, Jonathan William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fisher, Samuel Carl 1 8:30AM

Graham-Thompson, Sondra Lillian, Mrs 1 8:30AM

Hansen, Scott William Peter 1 10:00AM

Hay, Jordan David 1 9:00AM

Heath, Kirsten Clair 1 8:30AM

Hennessey, Joshua Andrew, Mr 1 8:30AM

Hewlett, Bradley Steven, Mr 1 8:30AM

Hill, Gary Rowen, Mr 1 10:00AM

Johnsen, Ryan Mark 1 10:00AM

Kimura, Lay-Jordan Peewee, Mr 1 8:30AM

Lanz Valencia, Andrea 1 8:30AM

Leary, Timothy Tasman 1 8:30AM

Lee, Connor 1 10:00AM

Lee, Riley 1 9:00AM

Lommerse, Alison Kathleen 1 8:30AM

Mcgregor, Scott 1 10:00AM

Mcinerny, Ben Francis, Mr 1 8:30AM

Mckean, Jason Bradley 1 9:00AM

Mckenzie, Stephen David, Mr 1 8:30AM

Mcmahon, Kai Peter William 1 10:00AM

Mcnamara, Stewart James 1 10:00AM

Miller, Nathan Edward 1 8:30AM

Milne, Graeme 1 9:00AM

Morris, Codey James 1 9:00AM

Murdoch, Robert Keith, Mr 1 10:00AM

Nebauer, Christopher James 1 8:30AM

Patteson, Jessica Lea 1 8:30AM

Pickering, Kahu Jacob 1 8:30AM

Place, Ryan Mark 1 8:30AM

Pointon, Hayden Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pukallus, Kristel Anna 1 8:30AM

Rarasea, Ratu Josua N 1 9:00AM

Russell, Tyrone John 1 8:30AM

Sauer, Zachary Ronald 1 9:00AM

Seppanen, Gregory Allan 1 8:30AM

Seymour, Breeanna Amy 1 9:00AM

Shanks, Kris Allen 1 9:00AM

Shaw, Daniel Warren 1 9:00AM

Siddell, Hayden James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Simiyu, Andrew 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Briannea, Miss 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Mark Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smith, Joshua Thomas, Mr 1 8:30AM

Soden, Brenton Victor, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stevens, Andrew Ross 1 8:30AM

Street, Cyril Geoffrey 1 8:30AM

Taia, Te Rata 1 9:00AM

Thomas, Luke Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Titmus, Jason Luke Leo 1 9:00AM

Wallis, Justin Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Watt, Mark Edward 1 9:00AM

Wimbus, Caleb, Mr 1 9:00AM

Zivkovic, Stephen 1 8:30AM