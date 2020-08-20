Menu
More than 70 people will face Moranbah Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 20.
News

NAMED: 70+ people to face Moranbah court

Kristen Booth
20th Aug 2020 8:30 AM
EACH month a number of people appear at Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Moranbah Magistrate Court today, August 20.

(Name, courtroom, time)

Ah Fat, Robert Timmthy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Aitken, Tenille Marie, Mrs 1 8:30AM

Barker, Kersty Lee 1 8:30AM

Batchelor, Steven Roger Edward 1 9:00AM

Battisson, Wyatt John 1 8:30AM

Bleakley, Eli, Mr 1 9:00AM

Borg, Tyson Zacharie 1 8:30AM

Brady, Daniel Terrence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brandenburg, Stephen Frederick 1 8:30AM

Brereton, Grantley Bernard 1 9:00AM

Brown, Stephen John 1 8:30AM

Byrne, Linda Jean 1 10:00AM

Cappie, Casey Lee 1 8:30AM

Carbis, Anthony James 1 9:00AM

Clemson, Damian Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Collins, Nathan John-Wayne, Mr 1 10:00AM

Condon, Joseph Arnold 1 10:00AM

Curro, Julian Philip 1 10:00AM

Davies, Timothy Jon 1 10:00AM

Day, Adam Reginald 1 9:00AM

Dolman, Michael Scott, Mr 1 8:30AM

Drewett, James Darren 1 10:00AM

Edwards, Jodi Kym, Miss 1 8:30AM

Elia, David Adam, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fenwick, Jonathan William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fisher, Samuel Carl 1 8:30AM

Graham-Thompson, Sondra Lillian, Mrs 1 8:30AM

Hansen, Scott William Peter 1 10:00AM

Hay, Jordan David 1 9:00AM

Heath, Kirsten Clair 1 8:30AM

Hennessey, Joshua Andrew, Mr 1 8:30AM

Hewlett, Bradley Steven, Mr 1 8:30AM

Hill, Gary Rowen, Mr 1 10:00AM

Johnsen, Ryan Mark 1 10:00AM

Kimura, Lay-Jordan Peewee, Mr 1 8:30AM

Lanz Valencia, Andrea 1 8:30AM

Leary, Timothy Tasman 1 8:30AM

Lee, Connor 1 10:00AM

Lee, Riley 1 9:00AM

Lommerse, Alison Kathleen 1 8:30AM

Mcgregor, Scott 1 10:00AM

Mcinerny, Ben Francis, Mr 1 8:30AM

Mckean, Jason Bradley 1 9:00AM

Mckenzie, Stephen David, Mr 1 8:30AM

Mcmahon, Kai Peter William 1 10:00AM

Mcnamara, Stewart James 1 10:00AM

Miller, Nathan Edward 1 8:30AM

Milne, Graeme 1 9:00AM

Morris, Codey James 1 9:00AM

Murdoch, Robert Keith, Mr 1 10:00AM

Nebauer, Christopher James 1 8:30AM

Patteson, Jessica Lea 1 8:30AM

Pickering, Kahu Jacob 1 8:30AM

Place, Ryan Mark 1 8:30AM

Pointon, Hayden Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pukallus, Kristel Anna 1 8:30AM

Rarasea, Ratu Josua N 1 9:00AM

Russell, Tyrone John 1 8:30AM

Sauer, Zachary Ronald 1 9:00AM

Seppanen, Gregory Allan 1 8:30AM

Seymour, Breeanna Amy 1 9:00AM

Shanks, Kris Allen 1 9:00AM

Shaw, Daniel Warren 1 9:00AM

Siddell, Hayden James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Simiyu, Andrew 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Briannea, Miss 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Mark Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smith, Joshua Thomas, Mr 1 8:30AM

Soden, Brenton Victor, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stevens, Andrew Ross 1 8:30AM

Street, Cyril Geoffrey 1 8:30AM

Taia, Te Rata 1 9:00AM

Thomas, Luke Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Titmus, Jason Luke Leo 1 9:00AM

Wallis, Justin Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Watt, Mark Edward 1 9:00AM

Wimbus, Caleb, Mr 1 9:00AM

Zivkovic, Stephen 1 8:30AM

