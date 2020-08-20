NAMED: 70+ people to face Moranbah court
EACH month a number of people appear at Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of people appearing in Moranbah Magistrate Court today, August 20.
(Name, courtroom, time)
Ah Fat, Robert Timmthy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Aitken, Tenille Marie, Mrs 1 8:30AM
Barker, Kersty Lee 1 8:30AM
Batchelor, Steven Roger Edward 1 9:00AM
Battisson, Wyatt John 1 8:30AM
Bleakley, Eli, Mr 1 9:00AM
Borg, Tyson Zacharie 1 8:30AM
Brady, Daniel Terrence, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brandenburg, Stephen Frederick 1 8:30AM
Brereton, Grantley Bernard 1 9:00AM
Brown, Stephen John 1 8:30AM
Byrne, Linda Jean 1 10:00AM
Cappie, Casey Lee 1 8:30AM
Carbis, Anthony James 1 9:00AM
Clemson, Damian Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Collins, Nathan John-Wayne, Mr 1 10:00AM
Condon, Joseph Arnold 1 10:00AM
Curro, Julian Philip 1 10:00AM
Davies, Timothy Jon 1 10:00AM
Day, Adam Reginald 1 9:00AM
Dolman, Michael Scott, Mr 1 8:30AM
Drewett, James Darren 1 10:00AM
Edwards, Jodi Kym, Miss 1 8:30AM
Elia, David Adam, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fenwick, Jonathan William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fisher, Samuel Carl 1 8:30AM
Graham-Thompson, Sondra Lillian, Mrs 1 8:30AM
Hansen, Scott William Peter 1 10:00AM
Hay, Jordan David 1 9:00AM
Heath, Kirsten Clair 1 8:30AM
Hennessey, Joshua Andrew, Mr 1 8:30AM
Hewlett, Bradley Steven, Mr 1 8:30AM
Hill, Gary Rowen, Mr 1 10:00AM
Johnsen, Ryan Mark 1 10:00AM
Kimura, Lay-Jordan Peewee, Mr 1 8:30AM
Lanz Valencia, Andrea 1 8:30AM
Leary, Timothy Tasman 1 8:30AM
Lee, Connor 1 10:00AM
Lee, Riley 1 9:00AM
Lommerse, Alison Kathleen 1 8:30AM
Mcgregor, Scott 1 10:00AM
Mcinerny, Ben Francis, Mr 1 8:30AM
Mckean, Jason Bradley 1 9:00AM
Mckenzie, Stephen David, Mr 1 8:30AM
Mcmahon, Kai Peter William 1 10:00AM
Mcnamara, Stewart James 1 10:00AM
Miller, Nathan Edward 1 8:30AM
Milne, Graeme 1 9:00AM
Morris, Codey James 1 9:00AM
Murdoch, Robert Keith, Mr 1 10:00AM
Nebauer, Christopher James 1 8:30AM
Patteson, Jessica Lea 1 8:30AM
Pickering, Kahu Jacob 1 8:30AM
Place, Ryan Mark 1 8:30AM
Pointon, Hayden Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pukallus, Kristel Anna 1 8:30AM
Rarasea, Ratu Josua N 1 9:00AM
Russell, Tyrone John 1 8:30AM
Sauer, Zachary Ronald 1 9:00AM
Seppanen, Gregory Allan 1 8:30AM
Seymour, Breeanna Amy 1 9:00AM
Shanks, Kris Allen 1 9:00AM
Shaw, Daniel Warren 1 9:00AM
Siddell, Hayden James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Simiyu, Andrew 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Briannea, Miss 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Mark Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Smith, Joshua Thomas, Mr 1 8:30AM
Soden, Brenton Victor, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stevens, Andrew Ross 1 8:30AM
Street, Cyril Geoffrey 1 8:30AM
Taia, Te Rata 1 9:00AM
Thomas, Luke Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM
Titmus, Jason Luke Leo 1 9:00AM
Wallis, Justin Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Watt, Mark Edward 1 9:00AM
Wimbus, Caleb, Mr 1 9:00AM
Zivkovic, Stephen 1 8:30AM