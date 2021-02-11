Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jake Evan Watts.
Jake Evan Watts.
Crime

NAMED: Alleged 7-car thief appears in court

Timothy Cox
11th Feb 2021 3:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The man accused of a spree of alleged car thefts on Tuesday is Jake Evan Watts.

His charges include 10 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, eight counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, three counts of armed robbery, two counts each of deprivation of liberty, evade police, wilful damage and stealing and one count each of obstruct a police officer, attempted armed robbery, attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle, assault, and enter premises with intent and trespass.

Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard on Thursday that the 27 year old’s parole had been revoked and he had made no application for bail.

He was remanded in custody, and his case was adjourned until April 7.

rockhampton magistrates court tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Gel Blaster laws carry penalties up to seven years jail

        Premium Content New Gel Blaster laws carry penalties up to seven years jail

        News Queensland is the only state in Australia where Gel Blaster owners don’t have to possess a gun licence

        Popular CQ business closes after facing ‘toughest’ year

        Premium Content Popular CQ business closes after facing ‘toughest’ year

        Business Business owner thanks staff and customers after announcing the closure.

        Sorry statistic as young offenders skip meeting victims

        Premium Content Sorry statistic as young offenders skip meeting victims

        Crime One third of restorative justice conferences have not gone ahead

        REVEALED: Queensland’s top 20 causes of death

        Premium Content REVEALED: Queensland’s top 20 causes of death

        Health Queensland’s leading causes of death have been revealed