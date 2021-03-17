NAMED: Capras squad for ISC opener

CQ Capras head coach Guy Williams has named his squad for Round 1 of the Intrust Super Cup on Saturday.

The Capras will head south to tackle the Tweed Heads Seagulls at their home ground at 3pm on Saturday.

Jack Madden will captain the team, which includes former Norths Devils’ forward Nixon Putt and former Redcliffe Dolphin and PNG World Nines representative Jedidiah Simbiken.

It also includes talented young forward Tyler Szepanowski, who returns to Central Queensland determined to make his mark in the Intrust Super Cup after playing with the Burleigh Bears in the Gold Coast Rugby League competition.

The Capras enjoyed wins in two of their three pre-season trials, one of them a 22-point victory over the Sunshine Coast Falcons in Gladstone in late February.

Saturday’s game will be Williams’ first as the club’s head coach.

The Capras most capped player with 216 appearances, he was appointed to the position in January following the resignation of David Faiumu.

The Capras ISC squad:

1. Blake Moore

2. Jedidiah Simbiken

3. Larson Dale-Doyle

4. Nathan Bassani

5. Jake Maizen

6. Radean Robinson

7. Jack Madden (c)

8. Harrison Leonard

9. Treymaine Brown

10. Tyler Szepanowski

11. Nixon Putt

12. Jesse Jennings

13. Lachlan Hubner

14. Joel Holdsworth

15. McKenzie Yei

16. Aaron Teroi

17. Ryan Jeffrey

18. Chalice Atoi

19. Maika Tudravu