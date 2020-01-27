NAMED: Community members recognised at award ceremony
AN INSPIRING 43 people, groups and businesses were recognised at Australia Day events as part of Isaac’s Australia Day Awards across the region yesterday.
The 2020 Isaac region Australia Day awards paid tribute to the individuals, groups and organisations who have made a significant contribution to the social, civic, sporting and cultural life of the region.
Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said the award winners were worthy recipients who played an integral part in the community and encouraged a positive difference to the lives of those around them.
“We are a region rich in resources, but we are also blessed with the greatest resource of all – our people,” she said.
“We heard about people who donate their time to bring sport, arts and culture to our region; we heard about organisations that have raised thousands for charities; we heard about young people that personify the spirit of Isaac through their passion and work; and so many more.
“It is people like these who make me proud to be in Isaac. And despite the welcome rain, it was great to see so many come out in support to well attended events across the region.
“Congratulations to each of our nominees and winners; your hard work and passion is truly inspiring.”
2020 Isaac Australia Day Regional Award Winners:
Citizen of the Year: Andrea Moller, Clermont
Young Citizen of the Year: Lyndal Tuttle, Clermont
Community Event of the Year: St Lawrence Wetlands Weekend
Corporate Community Contribution: Hornery Trading Group, Moranbah
Spirit of Isaac Award: Pearce Family, Dysart
Local award winners:
Clermont:
Individual Medallion for Achievement: Oscar Finger
Individual Medallion for Sport: Brady Fielder
Individual Medallion for Arts and Culture: Michael Chan
Mayor’s Award: Julie Schumacher
Group Medallion for Achievement: Clermont RSL Sub Branch
Group Medallion for Sport: Clermont Netball Association
Community Business Award: Hoch and Wilkinson
Dysart:
Individual Medallion for Achievement: Royce Bailey
Individual Medallion for Sport: Ciara Storch
Individual Medallion for Arts and Culture: Jasmine Pearce
Mayor’s Award: Jackie Kalinowsky
Group Medallion for Achievement: Dysart Santa Run
Group Medallion for Sport: Dysart Senior Rugby League
Group Medallion for Arts and Culture: Dysart Arts Drama Club
Community Business Award: John Crooks Home Timber and Hardware
Middlemount:
Individual Medallion for Achievement: Melissa Travers
Individual Medallion for Sport: Kerri Kenny
Mayor’s Award: Melissa Travers
Group Medallion for Sport: Middlemount Golf and Country Club
Moranbah:
Individual Medallion for Achievement: Imelda Caple
Individual Medallion for Sport: Stephen Thompson
Individual Medallion for Arts and Culture: Emily Walker
Mayor’s Award: Ella Harker
Group Medallion for Achievement: 4RFM Moranbah
Group Medallion for Sport (joint): Moranbah Bulldogs AFL Club, Moranbah Netball Club
Group Medallion for Arts and Culture: Oasis Life Church
Community Business Award: Bright Kids After School Care