NAMED: Community members recognised at award ceremony

RECOGNISED: The special award for the Spirit of Isaac was presented to Dysart’s Pearce family, Heath, Kevin, Jasmine and Dean, at the Australia Day award ceremony.

RECOGNISED: The special award for the Spirit of Isaac was presented to Dysart’s Pearce family, Heath, Kevin, Jasmine and Dean, at the Australia Day award ceremony.

AN INSPIRING 43 people, groups and businesses were recognised at Australia Day events as part of Isaac’s Australia Day Awards across the region yesterday.

The 2020 Isaac region Australia Day awards paid tribute to the individuals, groups and organisations who have made a significant contribution to the social, civic, sporting and cultural life of the region.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said the award winners were worthy recipients who played an integral part in the community and encouraged a positive difference to the lives of those around them.

WELL DONE: Mayor Anne Baker with Isaac region Citizen of the Year award winner, Andrea Moller from Clermont.

“We are a region rich in resources, but we are also blessed with the greatest resource of all – our people,” she said.

“We heard about people who donate their time to bring sport, arts and culture to our region; we heard about organisations that have raised thousands for charities; we heard about young people that personify the spirit of Isaac through their passion and work; and so many more.

“It is people like these who make me proud to be in Isaac. And despite the welcome rain, it was great to see so many come out in support to well attended events across the region.

“Congratulations to each of our nominees and winners; your hard work and passion is truly inspiring.”

2020 Isaac Australia Day Regional Award Winners:

Citizen of the Year: Andrea Moller, Clermont

Young Citizen of the Year: Lyndal Tuttle, Clermont

Community Event of the Year: St Lawrence Wetlands Weekend

Corporate Community Contribution: Hornery Trading Group, Moranbah

Spirit of Isaac Award: Pearce Family, Dysart

Mayor Baker with Isaac region Young Citizen of the Year award winner, Lyndal Tuttle from Clermont.

Local award winners:

Clermont:

Individual Medallion for Achievement: Oscar Finger

Individual Medallion for Sport: Brady Fielder

Individual Medallion for Arts and Culture: Michael Chan

Mayor’s Award: Julie Schumacher

Group Medallion for Achievement: Clermont RSL Sub Branch

Group Medallion for Sport: Clermont Netball Association

Community Business Award: Hoch and Wilkinson

Dysart:

Individual Medallion for Achievement: Royce Bailey

Individual Medallion for Sport: Ciara Storch

Individual Medallion for Arts and Culture: Jasmine Pearce

Mayor’s Award: Jackie Kalinowsky

Group Medallion for Achievement: Dysart Santa Run

Group Medallion for Sport: Dysart Senior Rugby League

Group Medallion for Arts and Culture: Dysart Arts Drama Club

Community Business Award: John Crooks Home Timber and Hardware

Mayor Anne Baker with Derran Hornery, accepting the Isaac region Corporate Community Contribution for Hornery Trading Group from Moranbah.

Middlemount:

Individual Medallion for Achievement: Melissa Travers

Individual Medallion for Sport: Kerri Kenny

Mayor’s Award: Melissa Travers

Group Medallion for Sport: Middlemount Golf and Country Club

Moranbah:

Individual Medallion for Achievement: Imelda Caple

Individual Medallion for Sport: Stephen Thompson

Individual Medallion for Arts and Culture: Emily Walker

Mayor’s Award: Ella Harker

Group Medallion for Achievement: 4RFM Moranbah

Group Medallion for Sport (joint): Moranbah Bulldogs AFL Club, Moranbah Netball Club

Group Medallion for Arts and Culture: Oasis Life Church

Community Business Award: Bright Kids After School Care