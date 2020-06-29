Menu
From left: Ezra Jacob Pascoe, Tyler James Rasmussen and Hedley Charles Rankin pleaded guilty to traffic offences at Emerald Magistrates Court on June 29, 2020.
NAMED: Drink and drug drivers front Emerald court

Kristen Booth
29th Jun 2020 2:17 PM
THREE drink and drug drivers faced court in the Emerald region this morning.

A 50-year-old grandfather told the magistrate to “be kind” when he facing the consequences for drug driving in Emerald.

Hedley Charles Rankin was caught with two drugs in his saliva, cannabis and methylamphetamine, when he was pulled over by police about 4.15pm on February 1.

He pleaded guilty to driving with relevant drugs in his system at Emerald Magistrates Court today.

Rankin was fined $400, disqualified from driving for two months and a conviction was recorded.

Tyler James Rasmussen, 20, was caught drink driving after driving “erratically” through an Emerald roundabout.

Rassmussen was pulled over by police on Rifle Range Road about 12.20am on May 24, Emerald Magistrates Court heard today.

He recorded a BAC of 0.143 per cent and today pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit.

“Whatever it was that made you think you were capable of driving is something you need to address,” Magistrate Robert Walker said.

Rassmussen was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for five months. No conviction was recorded.

A 25-year-old man was caught drink driving near the Emerald Botanic Gardens earlier this month.

Ezra Jacob Pascoe recorded a 0.098 per cent BAC when he was pulled over by police about 12.25am on June 14 on Riverview Street.

He pleaded guilty to driving while over the general alcohol limit at Emerald Magistrates Court.

He was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for three months. A conviction was recorded.

