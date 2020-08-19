NAMED: Full list of everyone facing Clermont court

A number of people will face Clermont Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 19.

EACH month a number of people appear at Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Clermont Magistrate Court today, August 19.

Berry, Gemma Louise

Bridgeman, Teneqwa Ann

Bryant, Roy David

Cunningham, Jonathan Timothy William

Dolan, Dara

Gall, Mitchell David

Green, Emma Isabel

Guymer, Elizabeth Maureen

Hansen, Scott William Peter

Keyte, Jessica Anne, Miss

King, Jacob Tyler, Mr

Lawson, Ryan

Messer, Reece Will

Riseham, Aden Jake, Mr

Smith, Joshua Thomas, Mr

Spurling, Storm Michael

Thomas, David James Wayne

Waters, Blake Andrew John, Mr