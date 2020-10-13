Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
More than 40 people will face Emerald Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 13.
More than 40 people will face Emerald Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 13.
News

NAMED: Full list of everyone facing Emerald court

Kristen Booth
13th Oct 2020 8:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH month a number of people appear at Central Highlands courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in court today:

Emerald Magistrates Court

Bell, Wayne Oliver

Blunt, Shane Steven

Brooks, Alexandra Rose, Miss

Burns, Jason

Cooke, Phillip Bryan, Mr

Cotter, Michael William, Mr

Curry, Anthony James

Date, Thomas Noel

Douglass, Christopher

Downie, Mark Sibayan

Dutt, Monitesh Moneel

Green, Damon William

Greenaway, Sharlene Joyce, Ms

Hansen, Richard Hans

Harbord, Andrew Ryan

Harris, Kirsty Louise, Miss

Haufe, Tahryn Kate, Miss

Hawkins, John Andrew, Mr

Hodges, Brock

Keding, Dean-Morgan Gary-Fredrick, Mr

Keleris, Shandell Zara, Miss

Kelly, Ayden William Lee

Kleinig, Coed’Y Andrew, Mr

Launder, Nicole Bernadette

May, Cindy-Lee

Mchugh, Joshua Robert, Mr

Mcintyre, Ashley Massey

Monaghan, Mark David, Mr

Mounsey, Thomas Roy Baxter

Muteera, Denford Danai, Mr

Oldfield, Jasmine Rose

Partridge, Darren John

Rackley, Wendy

Rogers, Paul Anthony

Saunders, Effie May

Shambler, Matthew Ross

Shore, Jaydan Charles

South, Matthew

Spurling, Storm Michael

Stacey, Joshua Lane Daniel

Thomas, Daniel Herbert James

Turner, Heath Thomas

Walshaw, Blair Scott

Wilkinson, Joel Geoffrey

central highlands crime courtlist emerald court list emerald magistrates court
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where you can find a job in Queensland right now

        Premium Content Where you can find a job in Queensland right now

        Employment We can reveal the 90,000 jobs, by region, that are waiting to be filled as the Australian employment market slowly recovers from the shock of COVID-19.

        WANTED: Nurses, tradies and chefs needed in region

        Premium Content WANTED: Nurses, tradies and chefs needed in region

        Business FULL LIST: See where the jobs are on offer across Mackay, Isaac and the...

        650+ jobs: The CQ sectors desperate for workers now

        Premium Content 650+ jobs: The CQ sectors desperate for workers now

        Careers Jobs data has revealed just how many jobs are available in CQ right now, and which...