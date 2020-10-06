Menu
Twenty people will face Emerald Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 6.
NAMED: Full list of everyone to front Emerald court

Kristen Booth
6th Oct 2020 8:00 AM
EACH month a number of people appear in Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in court today:

Emerald Magistrates Court

Black, Linda Marie, Miss

Chamberlain, Alec Michael

Corporal, Roberta Nikita, Ms

Date, Thomas Noel

Dillon, Joshua Robert, Mr

Embleton, Michael Joseph, Mr

Grove, Zack Matthew

Hazel, Eli Jordan Hart

Hogan, Christopher

Hollingsworth, Bruce Wayne, Mr

Keding, Dean-Morgan Gary-Fredrick, Mr

King, Charona Lee

Leahy, Bevan Jackson Gregory, Mr

Lommerse, Alison Kathleen

Martel, Carl

Martel, Joanne

Moss, Terry Andrew, Mr

Pym, Maddy-Louise

Rankin, Kody Sheldon Lewis

South, Matthew Jonathan, Mr

Spencer, Deanne Maria

