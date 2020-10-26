Menu
A number of people will face Emerald Magistrates Court on Monday, October 26.
NAMED: Full list of people fronting Emerald court

Kristen Booth
26th Oct 2020 8:00 AM
EACH month a number of people appear at Central Highlands courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in court today:

Emerald Magistrates Court

Beckham, Terry James

Briones, Aljon De Guzman

Elliott, Linda Ann

Fotuaika, Kalisipo

Hammond, Travis John

Harrington, Robert James

Lamela, Cendric Awah

Matakibau, Samuela

Mekerusa, Inia Ratu, Mr

Peterson, David James

Pinalli, Courtney Rose

Rackley, Wendy

Rawsthorne, Peter James

Reid, Robert Forbes, Mr

Royes, Cody Christopher

Trickey, Brenden John

Van Der Westhuizen, Kevin

Wilkinson, Joel Geoffrey

Willadsen, Alfred William, Mr

