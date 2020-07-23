NAMED: Full list of who will front Blackwater court

More than 30 people will face Blackwater Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 23.

EACH month a number of people appear in Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Blackwater’s Magistrates Court today.

Bateman, Trent Randall

Bills, Vickie Ann

Bloomfield, Randall Leslie Scott

Blunt, Shane Steven

Broome, Richard James

Cameron, Daphne Mary

Cooke, Ricky Lee

Cooper, Michelle

Costello, Michelle Ann

Daley, Michael Thomas, Mr

Eatts, Jordan Wayne

Edwards, Kenneth Darren, Mr

Fletcher, Philip Anthony Matthew, Mr

Geia, Naomi Jess

Geier, Nicholas

Graham, Kymberlee Jane

Harris, Stewart David, Mr

Heywood, Dean William

Mackellar Mining Pty Ltd

Major-Row Row, Cheyanne Elizabeth Jane C

Mcdonald, Grant William, Mr

Murray, Jocelyn Anne

Northey, Travis, Mr

Oakley, Archie

Oakley, Jacques

O’Brien, Matthew Michael

Paget, Lee

Rankin, Justin Vaughn

Riley, Stafford Jason James

Rowlands, Bronzen Guy

Sales, Israel Nathaneal David, Mr

Santana, Cody-Jay Michael

Smallwood, Elvis Presley, Mr

Stevens, Ross

Wettern, Katrina Anne, Miss

Williams, Mitchell James, Mr