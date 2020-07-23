Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
More than 30 people will face Blackwater Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 23.
More than 30 people will face Blackwater Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 23.
News

NAMED: Full list of who will front Blackwater court

Kristen Booth
23rd Jul 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH month a number of people appear in Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Blackwater’s Magistrates Court today.

Bateman, Trent Randall

Bills, Vickie Ann

Bloomfield, Randall Leslie Scott

Blunt, Shane Steven

Broome, Richard James

Cameron, Daphne Mary

Cooke, Ricky Lee

Cooper, Michelle

Costello, Michelle Ann

Daley, Michael Thomas, Mr

Eatts, Jordan Wayne

Edwards, Kenneth Darren, Mr

Fletcher, Philip Anthony Matthew, Mr

Geia, Naomi Jess

Geier, Nicholas

Graham, Kymberlee Jane

Harris, Stewart David, Mr

Heywood, Dean William

Mackellar Mining Pty Ltd

Major-Row Row, Cheyanne Elizabeth Jane C

Mcdonald, Grant William, Mr

Murray, Jocelyn Anne

Northey, Travis, Mr

Oakley, Archie

Oakley, Jacques

O’Brien, Matthew Michael

Paget, Lee

Rankin, Justin Vaughn

Riley, Stafford Jason James

Rowlands, Bronzen Guy

Sales, Israel Nathaneal David, Mr

Santana, Cody-Jay Michael

Smallwood, Elvis Presley, Mr

Stevens, Ross

Wettern, Katrina Anne, Miss

Williams, Mitchell James, Mr

blackwater magistrates court courtlist crime general court
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mining giant’s Bowen Basin sites weather COVID storm

        premium_icon Mining giant’s Bowen Basin sites weather COVID storm

        Business FULL YEAR RESULTS: Record production achieved at several mines.

        RICH v POOR: Where high and low income earners live

        premium_icon RICH v POOR: Where high and low income earners live

        Property FULL LIST: Living in paradise may come with a pay cut.

        Former CQ doctor fails in latest attempt to get job back

        premium_icon Former CQ doctor fails in latest attempt to get job back

        News A former Central Queensland doctor is trying to clear his name and be registered to...

        EXCLUSIVE: Fears business takeover will leave health gap

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Fears business takeover will leave health gap

        Health CQ based Artius Health has been bought by Advent Health.