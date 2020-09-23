Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police respond to an incident in Aldi in Booval on September 23.
Police respond to an incident in Aldi in Booval on September 23.
News

NAMED: Man charged after alleged bow attack on teen girl

Ross Irby
23rd Sep 2020 9:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN arrested and charged over a bow shooting of a teenage girl in an Aldi supermarket in Booval has not applied for bail.

The accused Benjamin Jeremy Bourke, 25, who has been living in Archerfield and Bundamba, did not appear when his matter was mentioned before Ipswich Magistrates Court just before 9.15am today.

Bourke is charged with attempt to murder at South Station Rd in Booval on Tuesday September 22; going armed to cause fear; and torture.

The charges arise following a series of late afternoon incidents in which a 15-year-old girl was struck in her hand by an arrow when inside Aldi.

In a brief mention of the case, defence lawyer Dylan Hans told magistrate Dennis Kinsella that he did not require the appearance of Bourke via video link from the watch house.

Mr Hans said Bourke was not making a bail application.

He sought that the case be mentioned at a callover of serious cases in the Ipswich court on October 14.

Mr Kinsella remanded Bourke in custody, and adjourned his matters to October 14 for mention.

Bourke will not have to appear on that date.

booval editors picks
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YOUR SAY: Who owns our coal mines?

        Premium Content YOUR SAY: Who owns our coal mines?

        Letters to the Editor Reader says we are being played for suckers and asks pollies to seek answers.

        CQ residents the most optimistic about Qld’s future

        Premium Content CQ residents the most optimistic about Qld’s future

        People and Places SURVEY RESULTS: Find out how your area scored >>>

        CQ players feature in finals at tournament in Rocky

        Premium Content CQ players feature in finals at tournament in Rocky

        Tennis 126 players on court for 2020 Head State UTR Championships.

        Man headbutted after fight outside CQ pub

        Premium Content Man headbutted after fight outside CQ pub

        News He asked the judge for a banning order to allow him to deal with issues with...