More than 10 people are expected to face Emerald Magistrates court today.
NAMED: People to face Emerald court today

Kristen Booth
7th Jan 2020 8:30 AM
EACH month a number of people appear in Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Emerald’s Magistrate Court today:

Bailey, Michael John

Barrett, Nicole Marie, Miss

Date, Thomas Noel

Granshaw, Joseph Douglas

Hawkins, John Andrew

Kyle, Taneal Elizabeth Hope

Murray, James Frederick

Ross, Shane Cedric

Saunders, Claude Timothy George, Mr

Saunders, Robert Douglas

Shaw, Sunny-Rae Georgia

Waretini, Dylan Charles

