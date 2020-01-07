NAMED: People to face Emerald court today
EACH month a number of people appear in Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Emerald’s Magistrate Court today:
Bailey, Michael John
Barrett, Nicole Marie, Miss
Date, Thomas Noel
Granshaw, Joseph Douglas
Hawkins, John Andrew
Kyle, Taneal Elizabeth Hope
Murray, James Frederick
Ross, Shane Cedric
Saunders, Claude Timothy George, Mr
Saunders, Robert Douglas
Shaw, Sunny-Rae Georgia
Waretini, Dylan Charles