NAMED: Seven men caught drink driving at mining town

SEVEN men pleaded guilty at Moranbah Magistrates Court on September 24 for drink driving.

One man told the court he was behind the wheel after finding out he was going to be a father, while others simply misjudged how intoxicated they were.

---

Ngaoa Vainetutai Willi Tuiravakai, 41, was more than four times the legal limit when he decided to drive home from the pub.

The father of four was intercepted by police just after midnight on July 29 at Mills Ave, Moranbah, after driving out of the Black Nugget Hotel carpark.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Paul Cramp said police saw the vehicle leave the carpark and smelled liquor on Tuiravakai’s breath when they pulled him over.

Tuiravakai was “very unsteady” on his feet when he stepped out of the vehicle and was taken to the hospital where a blood sample returned a high a blood-alcohol content (BAC) reading of .211.

Tuiravakai pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the decision to drive jeopardised Tuiravakai’s own safety and the safety of other drivers.

“Fortunately you were intercepted before you got very far,” Mr Walker said.

Tuiravakai was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 12 months. A conviction was recorded.

---

Brock Hobley, 42, pleaded guilty to driving while over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high limit at Moranbah.

Hobley returned a BAC reading of .102 after he was stopped for a random breath test about 12.20am on August 4 on Belyando Ave.

He admitted to consuming about six alcoholic drinks and was on his was home, the court heard.

Hobley was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for five months. A conviction was recorded.

He was granted a restrictive licence to drive Class C vehicles to maintain his employment.

---

William Charles Biddle, 25, “appeared confused” when he returned a BAC reading of .065.

Moranbah police intercepted a Toyota Prado on Macarthur St about 10pm on April 30.

After returning a positive RBT, Biddle, the driver, was taken to Moranbah Police Station for further testing.

Snr Sgt Cramp said Biddle appeared confused and told police he thought he was within the legal limit.

Biddle pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle limit.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month. A conviction was recorded.

Biddle was also granted a restrictive licence to maintain his employment as a heavy vehicle mechanic.

---

A crane operator decided to drive at Moranbah after he spent the night drinking at a local pub.

Corey Apirana Henderson, 43, was intercepted by police at Belyando Ave about 12.15am on August 23.

The court heard he admitted to consuming alcohol, returned a positive RBT and was taken to Moranbah Police Station for further testing.

Henderson returned a BAC reading of .113 and later pleaded guilty to driving while over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high limit.

Henderson was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for five months. The conviction was recorded.

Magistrate Robert Walker granted him a restrictive licence allowing him to drive category HR vehicles to maintain his employment.

---

A 25-year-old told the court he waited an hour after drinking six beers, to get behind the wheel.

Timothy Jon Davies pleaded guilty to driving over general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

He was pulled over by police performing RBTs on Mills Ave about 9pm on January 4, Snr Sgt Cramp said.

Davies admitted to consuming six Great Northern stubbies before he drove to the shops to pick up a few things.

He returned a BAC reading of .077.

“I consciously waited until I drove for approximately one hour,” Davies, who was charged with a similar offence in 2012, said.

Mr Walker said he thought Davies would have learned his lesson the first time.

“Your lesson from the previous experience should have just been don’t drive at all.”

Davies was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two months. A conviction was recorded.

He was issued a restrictive licence to travel to and from work only.

---

Kai Peter William McMahon, 32, was caught drink driving, just hours after he found out he was going to become a dad.

McMahon was intercepted by police about 8.30pm on February 8, while driving on Ewan Dve, Glenden.

He admitted to drinking three full strength Great Northerns, returned a positive RBT followed by a BAC reading of .055, the court heard.

McMahon said he just found out he was going to become a dad and was being irresponsible.

He pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over middle alcohol limit while on a probationary licence.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months. The conviction was recorded.

---

A father of one was caught drink driving on his way home from McDonalds, after consuming four heavy beers.

Eli Bleakley, 28, pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle limit, driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle.

He was intercepted by police about 12.30am on June 18 on Moranbah Access Rd.

Bleakley returned a BAC reading of .052 and further checks revealed the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured, Snr Sgt Cramp said.

He told the court it was an administration error, and renewed the registration and insurance the day after the incident.

Bleakley was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for one month. The conviction was recorded.