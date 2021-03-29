NAMED: Who shone in Capras U19 women’s first win

The CQ Capras ran in three unanswered tries in their first win in the Harvey Norman under-19 women's competition on Saturday. Photo: Pam McKay

The CQ Capras showed plenty of talent and ticker to record their first win in the Harvey Norman under-19 women’s competition at the weekend.

They scored a 12-nil win over the Sunshine Coast Falcons at Browne Park on Saturday.

Forwards Chloe Buttigieg and Lillian Yarrow laid the platform, rock-solid in defence and producing some barnstorming runs that got the team on the front foot.

Halves Natasha Nay and Prue Peters and hooker Alenna Whipp capitalized on the go-forward, making good yards and conjuring up some creative attacking plays.

Coach John Buttigieg was pleased with how his players stayed in the grind and kept a strong Falcons side scoreless.

“It was a tough game, but the girls stuck it out,” he said.

“They all went well; they really stepped up today.

“Their defence was good. The Falcons have got a couple of big girls in there who are pretty mobile so that was our game plan - to get up in their faces a bit and frustrate them and that’s exactly what the girls did.”

Defence was a feature of the CQ Capras under-19 women’s team win over the Sunshine Coast Falcons on Saturday. Photo: Pam McKay.

Whipp had the home crowd cheering when she crossed for the Capras first points in the sixth minute.

There was no change to the scoreline at the break but Yarrow and second rower Taleigha Leefe added more points in the second half.

The Capras were beaten 28-20 by the Western Mustangs in their first outing a fortnight ago, and Buttigieg said there were signs of improvement in a number of areas since that game that contributed to Saturday’s victory.

The Capras will play their third and final game on April 17 when they host the Wide Bay Bulls.

Results from Saturday’s games at Browne Park

Intrust Super Cup

CQ Capras 18 (tries Maika Tudravu, Jack Madden, Charles Shepherd tries; conversions Treymaine Brown 2) v Northern Pride 18 (tries Tom McGrath, Shawn Bowen, Jayden Hodges; conversions Tom Steadman 3)

Mal Meninga Cup

CQ Capras 24 (tries Jai Hansen, Matthew Hill 2, Coby Williamson 2; conversions Peyton Jenkins 2) d Sunshine Coast Falcons 10 (Jackson Russell, Ryan Hargreaves; conversions Ryan Hargreaves)

Harvey Norman under-19 women

CQ Capras 12 (tries Alenna Whipp, Lillian Yarrow, Taleigha Leefe) d Sunshine Coast Falcons 0

